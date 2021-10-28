Chickie's and Pete's Is Teaming Up with Eagles Legend Brian Dawkins and His Impact Foundation

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2021 --Chickie's and Pete's is teaming up with Eagles legend and NFL Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins and the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation by adding an incredible new choice to their burger menu.



The B DAWK IMPACT BURGER is a tasty creation of a Primal Supply grass-fed burger seasoned with jerk spices, provolone cheese, Caribbean spiced pineapple sauce, jalapeño chimichurri, and topped with a fried egg and arugula.



The burger's combination of flavors was created by Brian Dawkins, with its name inspired by the Foundation. Created in 2019, the Foundation works to provide inspiration and educational resources to young people experiencing hardships - young people who have the desire to make positive decisions in life and just need the tools to make it happen.



$5.00 from the sale of each Impact Burger at Chickie's and Pete's will go to the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation important work to support youth mental wellbeing in the face of the pandemic and a new initiative to provide modest grants to low-income single parents. The burger will be for sale at all local, full-service Chickie's and Pete's locations until Feb. 2022.



Brian Dawkins along with Chickie's and Pete's founder Pete Ciarrocchi will launch the burger and host a media day on Monday, November 1st, and travel throughout the Delaware Valley in the Chickie's Crabfries Express food truck.



At 11:30am, Brian Dawkins, Pete and the Crabfries food truck will stop at George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia to talk with students and provide lunch.



Then, at 6pm Brian Dawkins will sign copies of his new book "Blessed by the Best: My Journey to Canton and Beyond" at Chickie's and Pete's, 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia. 50% of net proceeds received by Brian from sales will be pledged to the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation. Books can be preordered at https://chickiesandpetes.ticketleap.com/brian-dawkins/



"The opportunity to add this fantastic new taste creation to our burger menu and at the same time provide help to those in need is inspiring to all of us at Chickie's and Pete's." said founder Pete Ciarrocchi



"I'm proud to partner up with Pete and his outstanding team and appreciative of the financial support that this collaboration on The B DAWK IMPACT BURGER will bring to the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation's efforts. I'm looking forward to working together to bless as many youth, families and communities as we can in Philadelphia and beyond," said Brian Dawkins.



About the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation

Established in 2019, the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation (BDIF) was created with the mission to provide inspiration and resources to youth, families and communities in need. Leveraging the values and knowledge Dawkins gained over his lifetime - as a person and as an NFL Hall of Fame player - the Foundation is on a mission to help disadvantaged young people while also promoting spiritual, cerebral and physical wellness. Grounded in a belief in community, education, family and wellness, its holistic programs align with the values of: Communication and Self-Awareness, Drive and Passion, Discipline, Education and Accountability. BDIF beneficiaries have experienced hardship and unrealized potential, but have the desire to make positive decisions in life and just need hope and support to make it happen. briandawkins.com/impact-foundation



Brian Dawkins is regarded as one of the greatest safeties of all time. He was viewed as the leader of the Eagles' defense, named to nine Pro Bowls and five All-Pro first teams during his career.



He also made one Super Bowl appearance with the Eagles which was played in his home city of Jacksonville, Florida.



In addition to his playing career, Dawkins served the Eagles as an executive of football operations for player development and was with the Eagles organization when they won Super Bowl LII.



He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.



About Chickie's and Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and a brand-new location in Las Vegas. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks, and amusement parks across the nation. The company combines family-based values with a love of all things sports in each of its locations. Learn more at www.chickiesandpetes.com.