Chickie's and Pete's to Hire 100+ New Employees over the Next Month

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2020 --Chickie's and Pete's, the iconic Delaware Valley restaurant group, announced that they will be hiring 100+ new employees to work at their twelve locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.



"We're looking forward to expanding our team and offering employment to new team members during these tough times," said company Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. "The community has supported us and we are excited to support the community by offering employment to 100+ new team members."



Chickie's and Pete's is seeking to hire employees who will help in achieving the below company goals:



We will consistently exceed our guest's expectations with impeccable service through graciousness, efficiency, knowledge, professionalism and integrity in our work.



We will provide an entertaining, interesting and exciting environment.



We will develop, create and provide products that meet the highest standards of quality and value.



We will maintain a clean and organized facility.



We will always strive to do better!



Interested in joining our team? Visit chickiesandpetes.com/careers to apply today!



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a- kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks across the nation.



Learn more about Chickie's & Pete's at www.chickiesandpetes.com