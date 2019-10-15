Chickie's & Pete's Announces Their New Limited Time Only Fall Specials

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --Chickie's & Pete's, the Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar, is excited to announce their new Fall Offerings to add to their already extensive lineup of Every Day Specials. The new Fall Offerings include a delicious and unique special almost every day of the week. Monday makes the return of the popular All-You-Can-Eat Chickie's® Wings and Crabfries® from 6pm-11pm. Tuesday is Taco Tuesday with three tacos for $6.99. On Wednesday's, guests can enjoy a Double Order of Snow Crab Legs for $34.99 and Thursday's Buck-A-Shuck Oysters are on special. Finally, on Saturday, guests can enjoy all styles of Roast Pork or Roast Beef Sandwiches with a Coors Light Draft for $6.99 from 11am-2pm. The Fall Daily Specials are in concurrence with Chickie's & Pete's All Day Every Day Offerings which include Cocoa Chipotle Wings, Fish Tacos, the Beyond Burger and Cobb Salad.



Chickie's & Pete's restaurants along with Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO of the famous Crab House and Sports Bar, are pleased to offer these specials to their guests this fall season. Hurry in to your local Chickie's & Pete's as these deals are for a limited time only.



For more details on the new Limited Time Only Fall Specials, please visit http://www.chickiesandpetes.com



About Chickie's & Pete's:

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area crab house and sports bar with 16 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks throughout the country.