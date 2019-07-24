Chickie's & Pete's Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day with All-You-Can-Eat Chickie's® Wings

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2019 --What better way to end the month of July than with National Chicken Wing Day at Chickie's & Pete's. That's right, the Philadelphia-area crab house and sports bar—Chickie's & Pete's—will be celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with all-you-can-eat Chickie's® Wings and Crabfries®.



As part of this promotion, Chickie's & Pete's will feature all you can eat boneless or classic wings and Crabfries® for $20.19. Customers are invited to enjoy as many Chickie's® Wings as they would like, tossed in buffalo sauce or their signature dry-rub seasoning all day on National Chicken Wing Day, July 29.



"National Chicken Wing Day gives guests a great reason to head out on a Monday and take advantage of an awesome offer." Said Pete Ciarrocchi, CEO of Chickie's & Pete's



This offer is available for dine-in only at participating Chickie's & Pete's locations on Monday, July 29, 2019.



For more details on the National Chicken Wing Day promotion, visit www.chickiesandpetes.com



About Chickie's & Pete's:

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area crab house and sports bar with 16 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks throughout the country.