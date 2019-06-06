Chickie's & Pete's Celebrates Philly Pride at Their Robbins Ave Location

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2019 --On Thursday June 6th Chickie's & Pete's Robbins Ave. will host its first official Philly Pride Evil Genius Tap Takeover with support from local LGBTQ+ power houses such as Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus and DJ Boo Boo from 6pm-close.



Chickie's & Pete's fundraising event will be benefiting the Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus and feature a Tap-Takeover with local brewery, Evil Genius Beer Company. They will be featuring six Evil Genius Beer Company locally crafted beers, who's tap handles are color coordinated to represent the Pride Flag. They will also be featuring DJ Boo Boo—a prominent DJ in the LGBTQ+ community.



"With anywhere between 300,000 to 450,000 residents living in Northeast Philadelphia; and with the national average of 4.5% of people identifying as LGBTQ+; we felt that there was an opportunity to reach out to some 13,500 to 20,250 people in the Northeast." said Lou Novak, General Manager of Robbins Ave. "We want to let the people of Philadelphia know that we will be welcoming and celebrating them at our Robbins Ave location, which is in a closer immediate proximity to them than Center City."



"We decided that we would begin this endeavor at our Original Location, located in the heart of the Northeast in our Mayfair section," explained Novak.



For more information, please visit: www.chickiesandpetes.com



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a- kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks across the nation.