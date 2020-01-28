Chickie's & Pete's Glassboro Is Excited to Make the Holidays Merry and Bright by Hosting Their Third Annual Breakfast with Santa

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2020 --Chickie's & Pete's®, the Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar, is excited to host their Breakfast with Santa event yet again at their Glassboro location. The event will take place this Saturday, December 21st at 8 AM. This year, a simple $10 donation gets you breakfast and some quality time with jolly old St. Nick himself. Guests are welcome to come out and show their support while still enjoying the authentic Chickie's & Pete's experience they've come to know and love.



Ryan Stefan, General Manager at Chickie's & Pete's of Glassboro says, "We always look forward to our annual Breakfast with Santa event, this marks our third year hosting; every year it gets bigger and better. We appreciate all of our customers who come out to show their support to Toys for Tots."



Guests are also urged to bring an unwrapped toy to make a generous donation to Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which collects and distributes donated toys to less fortunate children during the holidays.



For more information on Chickie's & Pete's, please visit: https://chickiesandpetes.com/



For more information on Toys for Tots, please visit: https://www.toysfortots.org/



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area crab house and sports bar with 16 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks throughout the country.