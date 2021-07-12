Chickie's & Pete's Holding 7th Annual Crabfries for Heroes Event on July 13

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2021 --Chickie's & Pete's is once again celebrating National French Fry Day with their 7th Annual Crabfries for Heroes event which benefits the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund. Every order of Crabfries® and Crabfries® varieties will be sold at discounted pricing on Tuesday, July 13, with a portion of all proceeds being donated to the FOP Survivors fund.



New this year, customers can choose from their choice of Crabfries® which includes our World Famous Crabfries®, Crabby Sweets, Combo Fries, Ultimate Crabfries®, and the menu's newest addition, Lobster Crabfries®.



The FOP Survivor Fund, who has been the beneficiary of this event for nearly a decade, works to provide financial assistance and support to families of Philadelphia police officers injured or killed in the line of duty.



"This event has historically demonstrated how passionate and generous our customer base is," said Chickie's & Pete's Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrochi. "Traditions like these provide fantastic opportunities to gather the Chickie's community to raise money and awareness for a great cause. We hope to see everyone coming out on the 13th to support our fundraising goals, enjoy the iconic taste of Crabfries®, and even try some new and exciting Crabfries® varieties as well!"



All full service Chickie's & Pete's locations will be participating in this event. Not valid at theme parks, boardwalks, stadiums or airport locations.



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks, and amusement parks across the nation.