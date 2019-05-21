Chickie's & Pete's Kicks-off the Season with Their Summer of Shellfish Special

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2019 --Looking for a restaurant in the Philadelphia area to enjoy endless seafood specials this summer? Chickie's & Pete's—the Philadelphia-based Sports Bar and Crab House—is kicking off the summer with their 4th annual Summer of Shellfish special to celebrate the iconic menu items that put them on the map. On May 20th, Chickie's & Pete's will feature everything from their famous Crabfeast and Seafood Sauté to their brand new Fried Oysters and Lobster Cobb Salad.



In what has quickly become a summer tradition, the Summer of Shellfish special begins the week prior to Memorial Day Weekend and will end Labor Day Weekend.



The seasonal specials include: Crabfeast with 1lb of snow crab legs, one dungeness, three hardshells and corn; Seafood Sauté with mussels, clams, shrimp and lobster in red, white or Sicilan sauce; Shrimp Tacos with three flour tortillas topped with seared shrimp, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cilantro Jalapeños and chipotle lime crema; Shrimp Roll with shrimp, arugula and tomato, topped with Lemon Aioli on a buttered bun; Lobster Cobb with Romaine lettuce topped with 1/4 lb. of lobster tail meat, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, corn, bacon, eggs and pickled red onions with an avocado poblano dressing; Fried Oysters served with two sides of spicy aioli and lemon.



The restaurant will also be running an exciting Corona special all summer long. Guests can enjoy $4 Corona, Corona Light and Corona Premier bottles each day during the summer.



"We are extremely excited to begin our 4th annual Summer of Shellfish promotion", said Chickie's & Pete's Founder and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. "With our exciting new menu offerings we believe that this will be our most successful year yet!"



For a complete list of Chickie's & Pete's summer events, visit chickiesandpetes.com for more details.



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a- kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks across the nation.