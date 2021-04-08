Chickie's & Pete's Looks to Add to Their Team! Restaurant to Hire 100+ New Employees as They Gear Up for Spring and Summer

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2021 --If you've dined with the iconic Delaware Valley restaurant group Chickie's & Pete's, you know that the atmosphere is as unique as the city it calls home in Philadelphia. Recently, the restaurant group announced that they will be looking to add to their staff, hiring 100+ new employees to work at their locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Chickie's and Pete's is looking to hire for all positions within the restaurant—management, front and back of house. The restaurant group is also looking to fill positions at their seasonal locations on the Ocean City and Wildwood, NJ boardwalks. A complete list of Chickie's & Pete's locations that are hiring can be seen below:



- Audubon, PA

- Warrington, PA

- Bordentown, NJ

- Drexel Hill, PA

- Egg Harbor, NJ

- Glassboro, NJ

- Marlton, NJ

- Parx Casino – Bensalem, PA

- Philadelphia International Airport – Philadelphia, PA

- Roosevelt Blvd – Philadelphia, PA

- Packer Ave. – Philadelphia, PA

- Robbins Ave. – Philadelphia, PA

- Shore Locations – Ocean City, NJ and Wildwood, NJ

- Tropicana – Atlantic City, NJ



"We are proud to be a large employer in the Philadelphia region, offering a fun place to work with great benefits to our employees," said company Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. "As we gear up for the summer months, we are looking to add hard-working, energetic team members to our growing family of employees."



Chickie's & Pete's is seeking to hire employees who will help in achieving the below company goals:



- We will consistently exceed our guest's expectations with impeccable service through graciousness, efficiency, knowledge, professionalism, and integrity in our work.



- We will provide an entertaining, interesting and exciting environment.



- We will develop, create and provide products that meet the highest standards of quality and value.



- We will maintain a clean and organized facility.



- We will always strive to do better!



Interested in joining the team? Visit chickiesandpetes.com/careers to apply today!



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks, and amusement parks across the nation.



