Chickie's & Pete's Opens First West Coast Location at Sahara Las Vegas

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2021 --Philadelphia-based Chickie's & Pete's just opened its first West Coast location at the SAHARA Las Vegas, offering hotel and casino patrons a taste of Philly along the Las Vegas strip just in time for Eagles vs. Raiders weekend.



"We are thrilled to bring a piece of Philly to Las Vegas," said company Chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. "Our expansion into the West Coast is the perfect opportunity to deliver our world-famous Crabfries® and Philadelphia staples to people visiting Las Vegas from all over the world. We are excited to welcome everyone to the official Philadelphia Eagles fan headquarters in Vegas, just in time for the game this weekend."



Chickie's & Pete's newest venue will offer Philadelphia favorites and crustacean classics, including delicious game-day fare with dishes like the Crabfeast, Seafood Sauté, Lobster Cheesesteak, and a lineup of juicy burgers such as the Ultimate Tailgate burger featuring a jumbo lump crab cake on a seared burger topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. It wouldn't be Chickie's & Pete's without their proprietary creation that made them famous, Crabfries. The crinkle-cut French fries are sprinkled with a secret blend of crab spices and served with the restaurant's one-of-a-kind white creamy cheese sauce for dipping.



The 8,200 square-foot venue will include a state-of-the-art audio-visual system with 20, 55" televisions in the bar area and 24, 98" and 65" televisions across the dining area. Three VIP Gaming Pods each include two televisions, oversized sectional sofas, video game consoles, a buffet-style table, and custom Las Vegas panoramic murals.



Throughout the dining area, guests will enjoy the elevated sports bar ambiance with stone-clad fireplaces and a mix of luxury live-edge tables, lounge seating, and booths. The sports bar will offer one private dining room with room to seat up to 24 people and includes a private patio and fireplace.



Chickie's & Pete's will be open on weekdays from 11am to 11pm and 9am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.



For additional information on Chickie's & Pete's or SAHARA Las Vegas click here.



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and a brand-new location in Las Vegas. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks, and amusement parks across the nation."