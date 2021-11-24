Chickie's & Pete's Set to Host Job Fair for New Malvern Location to Hire over 100 Employees Starting Monday

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2021 --After opening their latest location in Las Vegas just last month, iconic crab house and sports bar Chickie's & Pete's is looking to hire over a hundred local staff for the opening of their new location in Malvern, PA.



The new full-service bar and restaurant, located inside of The Grove will be opening later this year at 10 Liberty Boulevard, Malvern, PA 19355. The local restaurant group is looking to hire every position including management, bartenders, cooks, servers, hostesses, food runners, general utility, and barbacks. "We can't wait to open our doors in Malvern and be a part of this great community." Said CEO and Chairman, Pete Ciarrocchi.



Chickie's & Pete's will host a 4-day job fair on Monday, November 29 through Thursday, December 2 at The Desmond Hotel - One Liberty Blvd. Malvern, PA 19355 in Malvern.



Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is recommended for this event. Pre-register at chickiesandpetes.com/malvern-job-fair/.



Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks, and amusement parks across the nation.



