Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --This Saturday, thousands of orders of world famous Crabfries® will once again be offered for an amazing cause. Saturday will mark Chickie's & Pete's 5th annual Crabfries for Heroes fundraising event to support the families of fallen police officers.



Crabfries® for Heroes sees all participating full-service Chickie's & Pete's locations serving their world famous Crabfries® for only $1 per order. The iconic restaurant group will also be offering $5 Miller Lite Personal Pitchers that day. Sales from each order of Crabfries® and each Miller Lite Personal Pitcher will go to The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Survivors Fund.



"Police officers need our support, they need everyone's support," said Chickie's & Pete's founder and Chairman Pete Ciarrocchi. "Officers need to know we have their backs and if something happens to them we will be there to support their families."



Crabfries® for Heroes started as a simple idea to say "Thank you" to police officers for their service and dedication to their communities. After seeing the need firsthand, Pete Ciarrocchi and his team decided to make a major commitment to The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Survivors Fund. To date, Chickie's & Pete's has raised well over $50,000 through Crabfries® for Heroes.



"Pete is a larger than life guy who has a heart that is simply unbelievable," said John McNesby, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. "We have quietly gone to Pete and Chickie's & Pete's time and time again for help and we have never been turned away, in fact we are always embraced. This man and his team live their lives by being a part of our community every day and supporting our officers day in and day out."



In addition to raising funds, Chickie's & Pete's will make sure police officers in the region are well-fed this Saturday. They will take their Crabfries® Express truck on the road to feed officers in multiple police districts throughout the city of Philadelphia.



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area based crab house and sports bar with full-service locations primarily across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977 by Peter and Henrietta "Chickie" Ciarrocchi, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood of Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a- kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks across the nation.