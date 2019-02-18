Chickie's & Pete's Shakes Up National Margarita Day with $6 Patrón Margaritas

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2019 --Chickie's & Pete's, voted #1 Sports Bar in 2018 by Philadelphia magazine, announced they will be partnering with Tequila Patrón for National Margarita Day on Friday, February 22nd, and will be selling $6 Patrón Margaritas for their customers all day long.



"Chickie's & Pete's has partnered with Tequila Patrón and hand selected their single barrel Patrón Reposado Tequila that has been aged 6 months in America French Oak Barrels," said a representative from Patrón. "This Tequila Patrón taste profile is exclusive to Chickie's & Pete's and is crafted in signature margaritas to honor its holiday."



$6 Patrón Margaritas will be served at all Pennsylvania and New Jersey Chickie's & Pete's stand-alone restaurant locations on Friday, February 22nd, and other specialty margaritas will be available at regular menu prices. In addition to the top-shelf margaritas, Chickie's & Pete's offers additional food and drink specials seven days a week. This promotion is a great way to kick off the weekend.



More details on their National Margarita Day promotion will be posted on the Chickie's and Pete's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChickiesAndPetes/



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia Sports Bar and Crab House with more than a dozen stand-alone locations. Founded in 1977, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks throughout the country.