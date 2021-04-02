Chickie's & Pete's to Host Employee Vaccine Event

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2021 --With new government guidelines strongly encouraging food service employees be vaccinated, iconic restaurant group Chickie's & Pete's has made arrangements for their employees to be given the covid vaccine.



"Our employees are the heart and soul of Chickie's & Pete's," said company CEO and Chairman Pete Ciarrocchi. "They have stayed with us through very difficult times ranging from when we could only offer take-out to reduced indoor dining. We knew as soon as they were eligible we had to take the necessary steps to further protect our team members."



Chickie's has partnered with Centennial Pharmacy to run the employee only vaccination clinic this coming Monday (4/5) and Tuesday (4/6). "Every employee who wishes to be vaccinated will be" said Pete Ciarrocchi. "This effort helps guarantee our team members health and at the same time it lets our guests know the team members taking care of them are in turn being well cared for."



The Chickie's & Pete's Food Truck will be serving Breakfast and Lunch to all vaccinated team members during the vaccination clinic.



Chickie's & Pete's has over one thousand team members across the Delaware Valley. There will be no cost to employees for the vaccination clinic.



Chickie's & Pete's executives say they made the arrangements as the safety of team members and guests has been foremost on their minds during the pandemic. Chickie's & Pete's locations are currently open as permitted by the local, state and federal rules and all have industry leading cleaning and sanitization rules in place. The company remains dedicated to welcoming returning guests as the nation continues to return to in-door dining.



Visit http://www.ChickiesAndPetes.com to find a restaurant near you.



The employee only vaccinations will be administered at the Centennial Pharmacy, 1030 North

Delaware Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125.