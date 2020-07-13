Chickie's & Pete's Will Celebrate National French Fry Day by Making Donations to Local Hospital Workers

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2020 --Chickie's & Pete's — the #1 sports bar in North America — is celebrating National French Fry Day on July 13, 2020 a little differently this year. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chickie's & Pete's has decided to honor this national holiday and the amazing efforts of healthcare workers by donating free coupons for Crabfries® to local hospital workers. For every order of Crabfries® that is sold from their PA and NJ locations on July 13, 2020, Chickie's & Pete's will donate that same amount of free Crabfries® coupons to select, local hospital workers.



All 12 full-service Chickie's & Pete's locations will be participating in this event, as well as the Wildwood and Ocean City Boardwalk locations. On Monday, orders that are placed through UberEats and DoorDash will also be included in the contribution. Each C&P location will be donating to a local hospital that is near each specific location.



"We want to give back to the front-line healthcare workers that have gone above and beyond during this pandemic. We can't thank them enough for their hard work, sacrifice and dedication." Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO of Chickie's and Pete's



Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Chickie's & Pete's has been offering 20% off of orders placed by healthcare workers. With National French Fry Day coming up, Chickie's & Pete's saw this holiday as another opportunity to thank healthcare workers for putting their lives on the line to help save their communities.



About Chickie's & Pete's

Chickie's & Pete's is a Philadelphia-area crab house and sports bar with 16 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Founded in 1977, Chickie's & Pete's started as a single location in Philadelphia and has since grown to become one of the most recognizable brands in the region. They have been recognized by ESPN as being the top sports bar in North America. Chickie's famous, one-of-a-kind Crabfries® can also be found at concession locations in stadiums, arenas, boardwalks and amusement parks throughout the country



https://chickiesandpetes.com/