Chickie's & Pete's® and The Ciarrocchi Family Foundation Raise Funds for Families of Fallen Police Officers

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2019 --"The generosity of our customers is astounding."



Those were the words of Pete Ciarrocchi, founder and Chairman of the Chickie's & Pete's® restaurant group today as he announced this summer's Crabfries® for Heroes donation of $ 30,000 in conjunction with The Ciarrocchi Family Foundation. To date "Crabfries® for Heroes" has raised over $110,000.



The money will aid the families of fallen Philadelphia police officers. During "Crabfries® for Heroes", Chickie's & Pete's® sells $1 Crabfries® and $5 personal pitchers of Miller Lite Beer. All proceeds benefit The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund.



"This is the 5th year of Crabfries® for Heroes, and we are once again honored to partner with the FOP to help police families." said Pete Ciarrocchi. "This is a cause our entire organization supports as a way of saying "thanks" to those who protect us and keep us safe. But at the end of the day, the success of the effort is about the generosity of our customers. They really got behind Crabfries® for Heroes and I can't thank them enough."



"We simply can't thank Pete and the entire team at Chickie's & Pete's® as well as the customers who supported Crabfries® for Heroes," said John McNesby, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5. "Pete never turns us down when we look for help. His team is always ready and his customers are always there to help."



Pete Ciarrocchi also announced today he has committed Chickie's & Pete's® to the event for 2020, which will once again be held on July 13th, National French Fry Day.



To learn more, visit www.chickiesandpetes.com.