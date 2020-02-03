ChiCoach.io Coaching System Announces Beta-Launch and IndieGoGo Campaign

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --ChiCoach.io, an exciting new life coaching system, announces the company's online beta-launch and recently activated IndieGoGo campaign. With the aim to empower women one habit at a time, the ChiCoach.io program features the C.H.I. Method (Continuous, Habitual, Improvement) which is guaranteed to help women achieve their goals and is effective enough for users to stick for the long-term.



"Setting a goal is easy but changing a habit is hard," said Erica Nall, Founder of ChiCoach.io. "I developed the CHI Method after my experience with trying various coaching systems throughout my life and career. I adapted what worked and wove them into a system that is focused on the individual and their growth. With ChiCoach, we will teach women how to use continuous improvement to achieve their goals. I invite women nationwide to join ChiCoach today and take back control of their lives."



ChiCoach's unique CHI Method was developed by combining techniques and methods from behavioral and corporate psychology. The proprietary system encourages growth at a realistic pace, taking big goals such as losing weight or starting a business and breaking them down into small steps to achieve them more easily. With ChiCoach's platform, coaches will help nurture client's growth and teach them how to scope their goals, track their progress, understand their barriers and ultimately, create targeted solutions to solve their problems.



To join ChiCoach's Beta Team is free and registration is now open on the company's website. Successful registrants will receive a complimentary e-copy of "The Book of CHI'' and "The ACHIVment Challenge Workbook," among other resources.



Individuals can further support ChiCoach through the company's recently launched IndieGoGo campaign. All paid supporters will receive guaranteed admission into ChiCoach's Beta Team, as well as receive VIP-room, early access to limited quantity items, and even one-on-one coaching sessions, and more based on their purchased level of support. To support the limited time IndieGoGo campaign, or gift a Beta Team membership to a significant other this Valentine's Day 2020, visit igg.me/at/chicoach.



For more information about ChiCoach and to join the Beta Team, visit ChiCoach.io.