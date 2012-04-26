Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2012 --Responding to growing demand for deep, informed insight and practical tools for Chief Customer Officers, CustomerBliss has launched Chief Customer Officer 2.0



”Chief Customer Officer 2.0 is a resource center built for practitioners by a practitioner “, says Jeanne Bliss, head of CustomerBliss. “Chief Customer Officers wrestle with customer leadership across entrenched silos. They must create a connection between customer experience and profitability, while exquisitely listening to the lives of customers. It’s a tough job and they crave resources and an opportunity to share ideas, challenges and solutions.”



The new site includes tools, content and real-world materials, including the inaugural series on the Top Ten Aptitudes for Successful Customer Executives.



Chief Customer Officer 2.0 is the brainchild of Jeanne Bliss, former Chief Customer Officer of five consumer powerhouses: Lands’ End, Mazda, Coldwell Banker, Allstate and Microsoft. She has coached over 50 Chief Customer Officers from blue chip companies and led Chief Customer Officer boot camps around the world. She is the author of "Chief Customer Officer: Getting Past Lip Service to Passionate Action", read by more than 60% of all new Chief Customer Officers.