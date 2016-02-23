Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2016 --Going through a divorce and handling issues related to child custody in Maryland, child support and related matters is never an easy or enviable task. That's why the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein serves its clients as more than experienced child custody attorneys in Maryland. They provide tireless, passionate and dedicated assistance as true advocates.



The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein supports their clients at each step of the process, with hands-on personal attention. They also offer real protection, always seeking to guard the best interests and rights of each client.



As child custody and child support attorneys in Maryland, they aggressively fight to protect the rights of their clients, and provide a range of potential solutions and avenues to achieve the best possible outcome for each and every client. At the same time, they offer compassionate, understanding assistance and support. It's important to find both sides to that coin in any attorney handling such important matters.



This type of dedicated assistance is what has garnered Brandon Bernstein recognition by Super Lawyers as a Maryland Rising Star for three consecutive years. According to the reputable ranking agency, this places Mr. Bernstein in an elite group of less than 2.5 percent of all divorce attorneys in Maryland. Brandon Bernstein is passionate about assisting anyone who is looking for experienced guidance and support for all issues pertaining to family law in Maryland.



In addition to child custody and support matters, the Firm serves as all-purpose Maryland family law attorneys, and handles cases involving divorce, alimony, division of property, protective orders, and pre-nuptial agreements. Mr. Bernstein will explore all out of court solutions for family law matters, and strives to resolve case in the most effective and cost efficient manner possible. However, if the case proceeds to trial, Mr. Bernstein is prepared to take the case to trial. The Firm also provides services for Maryland divorce mediation.



Don't settle for anything less than a tireless, dedicated advocate. That's what the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein offers all of its clients.



Take action and start moving ahead today by visiting BrandonBernsteinLaw.com and learning more about their services for child custody, child support and related family law issues. Call the office directly at 240-395-1418 to schedule a free in-person consultation to begin discussing the case.



About the Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC

The Law Offices of Brandon Bernstein, LLC is located in downtown Bethesda, and serves clients throughout the state as a divorce attorney in Maryland, covering a broad range of family law, and aggressively protects the best interests of his clients at all times. He has been named a Maryland Rising Star by Super Lawyers for three consecutive years. For a free attorney consultation, prospective clients can visit his website at BrandonBernsteinLaw.com, or call the office directly at 240-395-1418.