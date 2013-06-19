Glendale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2013 --Approximately 17% (or 12.5 million) of children and adolescents aged 2—19 years are obese.



Since 1980, obesity prevalence among children and adolescents has almost tripled.



Childhood obesity has been associated with cardiovascular risk factors, increased health care costs, and premature death.



The prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors increases with severity of childhood obesity.



Children who are obese or extremely obese during early childhood are also likely to be obese during middle or late childhood and adulthood.



In answer to this problem, Tropical Polynesian Productions has developed Baby Hula ®, a mobile fitness program aimed at young children. The program is designed to teach creative movement through Polynesian dance and culture. It will also include learning how to make island arts and crafts. And as an added bonus, children completing the program will be awarded a certificate and perform in a luau.



Benefits: Helps builds self-esteem, improves social skills, helps overcome stage fright, improves coordination, burns fat, helps exercise the mind by memorizing the words, music and dance routine.



Tropical Polynesian Productions’ mission has always been “Keeping It Alive and Passing It On”. It is Kalena’s desire to continue to perpetuate Polynesian culture through events, educational programs, classes, and seminars. She will travel out-of-state to conduct seminars.



About Kalena

Kalena founded Tropical Polynesian Productions in 2007. They are known for its energetic and upbeat dances.



Kalena is currently teaching Polynesian dance classes at the Arrowhead Montessori, 14801 N. 83rd. Ave., Peoria, AZ. You may contact Kalena at 623-255-8491 and/or visit her websites at Tropical Polynesian Productions and www.babyhula.com.