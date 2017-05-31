Children's Dentist in Horizon City and El Paso TX for Child's Good Oral Health

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --Reports state that a good number of the US population suffer from dental problems and more than a quarter visit doctors with cavities that have not been treated. Americans are usually known around the world for being blessed with strong, white teeth, but the dental reality is something different, the new study finds. Around 91 percent of U.S adults were reported to have tooth decay in 2011-2012. The figure improved a little with the emergence of a number of dental care units all over the country. Dental Ark is one such dental care unit that has been serving Anthony, El Paso, Fort Bliss, Horizon City, Socorro & Sunland Park, TX.



Approximately 17.5% children aged 5-19 years had experienced untreated dental caries in 2011-2012, while around 83% children aged 2-17 went to visit dentist in 2014, National Center for Health Statistics found. Considering the statistics, pediatric dentistry has become very important to the nation. With the emergence of newer technology and advanced dental care equipment, parents are no longer apprehensive of taking their children to the kids dentist in Horizon City and El Paso TX. Similarly, children are not scared of the dentists and the pediatric dentistry procedures. At Dental Ark, the dentists are friendly and courteous. They are experts at performing some complex or simple dentistry procedures to cure the problems regarding the teeth of the child.



The initial pediatric dentistry procedures are performed by patients at the very early stage. Due to certain factors, both adults and children develop peculiar complications which if left untreated, may culminate into serious dental problems. At Dental Ark, the experienced staff and doctors focus on developing relationships with children and their family. Their goal is to provide a positive dental experience by putting the children at ease.



