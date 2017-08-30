Chill Box & Crash Kit on Amazon Gets Raves Just as the College Set Heads Back to School

Culver City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --Suffice it to say, the Chill Box & Crash Kit is making the right kind of noise on Amazon. Respite in a box, the product's manufacturers celebrate great reviews from college students who need to amp up the volume on rest and relaxation. The Chill Box & Crash Kit does just that with a one-size-fits-all sleep mask and ten pairs of earplugs with a noise reduction rate of 32. Molded, durable, lightweight, and comfortable, the earplugs help block music, and television noise, the sounds of a dorm mate's snoring, and anything else Generation Y and Z can come up with. Pulling double duty without smudging makeup, the sleep aid/mask helps block light from all sides with soft padding and optimal comfort.



A student in the know, Ashley Zacharias says, "Great product! Great improvements to my study performance! Would recommend." Richard M. O'Regan adds, "These are the best earplugs for sleep I have found."



Useful for consumers of any age, Paolo, an Amazon Locker buyer reviews, "I recently started working nights, so I sleep during the day. With two small kids, three dogs, and a loud bird, the Chill Box & Crash Kit was just what the doctor ordered. Somewhat magically, they filter out all of the animal noise, but I still hear my alarm without a problem. Highly recommended."



For more information visit http://amzn.to/1gF3ioQ.



