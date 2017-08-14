Chimney Champs LLC Opens New Location in Westerly RI

Westerly, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2017 --Chimney Champs LLC, a member of the National Fire Protection Association which provides chimney sweep, chimney safety inspections, chimney repair, chimney relining and masonry contractor services announces it's new location at 77 Oak Street in Westerly, Rhode Island.



"We've been registered and servicing chimney sweep, chimney repair and chimney relining clients for some time in Rhode Island, particularly in the Charlestown, Westerly and Watch Hill areas. We chose the new Westerly location at 77 Oak Street because it just made sense" said Chimney Champs LLC's owner in a recent interview.



"While Chimney Champs started as a chimney company, many people don't realize we are the leading provider of historical masonry restoration and historical building foundation restoration in Connecticut" he continued. "Chimney Champs is the preferred historical masonry restoration provider for Connecticut Landmarks, and have done historical masonry restoration work on a variety of historic Connecticut properties including the Nathan Hale House, Hempstead Houses, Buttolph Williams House, Isham-Terry House, Phelps-Hathaway House, Bellamy-Ferriday House, Amos Bull House and many others. We'll be seeking to expand our historical masonry restoration and historical building foundation restoration division in Rhode Island as well".



About Chimney Champs LLC

Chimney Champs LLC will offer a full line of Napoleon and Timberwolf woodburning stoves, firepace inserts, gas stoves and wood pellet stoves from the 77 Oak Street location in Westerly, as well as fireplace and hearth accessories, chimney caps, chimney dampers, and a full line of stainless steel chimney liners, woodburning stove liners and furnace flue liners. Other services offered out of Chimney Champs LLC's new Westerly location will include chimney sweep services, NFPA Level I, Level II, and Level III chimney safety inspections, chimney relining, furnace flue relining, chimney repairs, chimney crown repairs, masory contractor services, fireplace and chimney design and installation, historical masonry restoration and historical building foundation restoration.



Chimney Champs is a member of the NFPA, BBB, and Certified Chimney Professionals.