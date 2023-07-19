Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2023 --As masonry contractors in Vancouver, the team at Nickel Masonry & Construction focuses on Fireplaces, Masonry, Sidewalks, Driveways, Waterproofing, Construction, and Stonework—this includes chimney rebuilds and repairs. In a recent article, the team reveals what not to do for long-lasting performance. For more, go to https://www.nickelconstruction.ca/chimney-maintenance-what-not-to-do-for-long-lasting-performance/



Although the function of a chimney seems elementary, there are many factors involved. That's why to keep it working correctly—the #1 DO NOT is avoiding annual maintenance. Regular inspections and cleanings are crucial for chimney maintenance. Neglecting this can lead to blockages, creosote buildup, and potential fire hazards. Don't overlook the importance of scheduling inspections and cleanings by a trusted professional. Other do-not include:



Burning Improper Fuels

Avoid burning inappropriate fuels in the fireplace. Never burn trash, treated wood, or other materials that can release toxic fumes or leave a residue that clogs the chimney. Stick to using seasoned hardwoods or approved manufactured logs to ensure clean and efficient combustion.



Overloading the Fireplace

Resist the temptation to overload the fireplace with excessive amounts of wood or other fuels. Overloading can lead to poor combustion, reduced efficiency, and excessive smoke. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for fuel capacity to maintain optimal performance.



Neglecting Proper Airflow

Ensure proper airflow in the fireplace by opening the damper fully when starting a fire. Avoid closing it prematurely, as this can lead to smoke backing up into your home. Additionally, never restrict the air supply by partially closing vents or blocking the fireplace opening.



Failing to Install and Maintain Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a silent killer that faulty chimneys can emit. Failing to install and maintain CO detectors in your home puts family members at risk. Remember to test detectors regularly and replace batteries as needed.



Disregarding Exterior Maintenance

Don't overlook the importance of maintaining the exterior chimney. Watch for signs of damage, such as cracked bricks or mortar, loose flashing, or deteriorating chimney caps. Promptly address any issues to prevent costly repairs and ensure optimal performance.



Attempting DIY Repairs

While being proactive with chimney maintenance is essential, attempting complex repairs can be risky. Improper repairs can lead to further damage or safety hazards. Always rely on the expertise of a trusted professional for chimney repairs and maintenance.



By avoiding these common chimney maintenance mistakes and following best practices, it's possible to keep a chimney working smoothly for years to come. Remember to prioritize regular inspections and install carbon monoxide detectors. Additionally, stay vigilant about exterior maintenance and seek professional assistance for repairs.



As masonry contractors in Vancouver, Nickel Masonry & Construction offers the expert guidance and services needed to keep a chimney in optimal condition. Contact the team today to connect with professionals who can ensure any chimney remains in top-notch condition for peace of mind and long-lasting warmth.



About Nickel Masonry & Construction

Nickel Masonry & Construction proudly serves Vancouver proper, Surrey, Langley, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Chilliwack, and Mission—the entire Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. With a specialty focus on chimney repair, waterproofing, sidewalks, driveways, decks, and much more, the team harnesses knowledge and expertise of the construction industry for jobs done right the first time.



For more information, please visit https://www.nickelconstruction.ca/ or call (604) 679-7648



Nickel Masonry & Construction Ltd.

Sam Fame

nickelcmedia@gmail.com

604-679-7648