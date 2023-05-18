Chimney Repair in Vancouver: Telltale Signs of Damage

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2023 --For chimney repair in Vancouver, the team at Nickel Masonry & Construction understand how essential maintenance is to homeowners. A new blog recently posted by the company lists warning signs that a professional may be needed. For more, go to https://www.nickelconstruction.ca/dont-ignore-these-signs-of-chimney-damage-why-residential-chimney-repair-is-essential/



A damaged chimney can pose a serious risk to a household, and ignoring the signs of damage can become a costly expense down the road. If there's a chimney at home that hasn't seen professional maintenance in a while, keep an eye out for the following signs:



Cracks in the chimney structure or flue liner

Over time, the chimney structure or flue liner can develop cracks due to exposure to heat, moisture, and the freeze-thaw cycle. These cracks can lead to dangerous issues such as carbon monoxide leaks or even chimney collapse, so it's essential to have them repaired as soon as possible.



Loose or missing bricks, stones, or mortar

Loose or missing masonry can lead to instability in the chimney structure, making it more susceptible to damage from weather and regular use. This can also create pathways for water to seep into the chimney, causing further damage.



Water leaks around the chimney

Beyond water damage, any leaks around the chimney is a sign that water is finding its way into the structure. This can lead to rust, rot, mould growth, and other serious problems, so it's important to have the issue diagnosed and repaired promptly.



Excessive creosote buildup

Creosote is a byproduct of burning wood, and it can accumulate in the chimney over time if not cleaned regularly. Excessive creosote buildup can create a fire hazard, as it can ignite and cause a chimney fire. It's essential to have your chimney cleaned and inspected annually to prevent this from happening.



Damaged or missing chimney cap or flashing

The chimney cap and flashing are essential components that help protect the chimney from water damage and animal intrusion. If they are damaged or missing, water can easily find its way into the chimney and cause damage. Additionally, animals can enter the chimney and create blockages and other issues.



Ignoring signs of damage can result in serious safety hazards, such as carbon monoxide poisoning or chimney fires. Cracks or gaps in the structure or liner can allow heat, flames, and smoke to escape into the home. Water leaks can result in mould growth, structural damage, and rusting of the metal parts in the chimney, leading to further deterioration.



Chimney repair can be dangerous and complex and should be left to professionals. With the right knowledge, tools, and expertise, the team at Nickel Masonry & Construction Ltd. can manage any type of chimney repair in Vancouver. If trouble is suspected, call 604-679-7648 for a free estimate.



About Nickel Masonry & Construction

Nickel Masonry & Construction proudly serves Vancouver, Surrey, Langley, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Chilliwack, and Mission—the entire Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. With a specialty focus on chimney repair, waterproofing, sidewalks, driveways, decks, and much more, the team harnesses knowledge and expertise of the construction industry for jobs done right the first time.



For more information, please visit https://www.nickelconstruction.ca/

or call (604) 679-7648



Nickel Masonry & Construction Ltd.

Sam

nickelcmedia@gmail.com

(604) 679-7648