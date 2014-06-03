China Drug Distribution Industry Report - Analyze Future

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2014 --In 2011, the sales of Chinese drug distribution industry totalized RMB942.6 billion, attaining a YoY rise of 23% if excluding non-comparable factors. In 2012, the figure will grow10% YoY to RMB1.0367 trillion. It is expected that the figure will hit RMB1.4288 trillion in 2015, and that Chinese drug retailing industry (including non-medicines) will sustain a CAGR of 11% or so in 2013-2015.



The concentration degree of drug retail industry will be further enhanced. Of all the sales of top 100 retail chain companies in 2011, the sales of the top 20 enterprises made up 61%, up 3 percentage points. The drug distribution industry tends to be integrated in the future.



Table Of Contents:



1. Overview of Chinese Drug Distribution Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Industry Chain

1.3 Profit Model

1.4 International Drug Distribution Industry

2. Development Environment for Chinese Drug Distribution Industry

2.1 Policy Environment

2.2 China’s Macroeconomic Environment in 2011-H1 2012

2.2.1 China’s GDP

2.2.2 Per Capita Disposable Income of Urban and Rural Households

2.2.3 Engle Coefficient

3. Market Size and Forecast of Chinese Drug Distribution Industry

3.1 Overall Size

3.2 Sales Structure

3.3 Ownership Structure

3.4 Distribution Structure

4. Chinese Drug Distribution Industry Segments

4.1 Wholesale Industry

4.2 Retail Industry

4.2.1 Intensiveness Trend Progresses Slowly

4.2.2 Policies Bring about Opportunities and Challenges

4.2.3 Five Directions during Sub-high Growth Period



