China Enters Into AI Driving Race with the Launch of the Next Best Thing to an Autonomous Car

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2017 --Determined to bring China screaming into the AI driving race, a must-have "think for you" app debuts - Driva. It's China's mini-me version of the autonomous car in an app form. Providing immediate solutions while the car industry grapples to bring driverless cars to the mass marketplace, Driva is simplistic. With four-fold benefits, it uses compute vision algorithms and deep learning data to level the playing field for drivers. How so? As a dash cam it records not only the present but also the past 30 seconds, it takes photos, and it enlarges signage. Already handy, it goes one step further. It audibly notifies drivers when to respond to green lights and moving cars ahead. Rest for the road weary, anyone?



Quite literally a AI dash cam driving assistant at the fingertips, Driva monitors traffic lights and other vehicles so drivers don't have to. The result is obvious: stress reduction is assured and accident-driven litigation is reduced. Providing proof, the app's recorder will capture not only the images once the record button has been activated but, the prior 30 seconds as well.



Zhang Zhe, one of the creators of Driva, said of the AI dashcam, "Our ultimate aim, in addition to providing drivers with a detection-based driving assistant, is to accumulate data to speed-up the development of autonomous driving. One of the biggest challenges is how to compile data for driving on small roads, narrow streets, unclear turns, etc. We have it in our sites though. And with our users' consent, eventually, we'll make driving more safe and autonomous."



About his expertise in this emerging field, Zhe adds, "I graduated from CUHK with a masters degree with a major in computer vision and deep learning. After graduation, I joined Baidu Research in Shenzhen. I was responsible for visual tracking research, which could be applied to autonomous driving. I've been thinking about developing my own product since then. So I left Baidu after one year and a half and joined a small startup in Shanghai. Eventually, I met Phil Ren, a Driva's Advisor, and we developed the Driva together."



A free version of the iOS app is available as well as a premium option for $2.99 USD. For more information visit http://www.driva.ai.



About Driva

Driva is Shanghai-based startup which developed an artificial intelligence driving assistant. Zhang Zhe, co-founder of the company, is an AI expert who previously worked in the driverless car division of Baidu Research Center.



