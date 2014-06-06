China Environmental Monitoring Instrument Industry Market - Analyze Future

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2014 --China Environmental Monitoring Instrument Industry Report, 2013-2016 released by Sino Market Insight predicts that in 2016 China’s environmental monitoring instrument market size will reach RMB21.1 billion, with a CAGR of 14.4% during the period 2011-2016.



With economic development, environmental problems are becoming more and more serious in China, and people are increasingly concerned about environmental protection. Also, the government has considered environmental protection as a basic national policy. Due to the relatively weak foundation of environmental management there, environmental monitoring instruments as the environmental protection base cannot fully meet development needs, thus showing a broad market space. China’s environmental monitoring instruments industry achieved revenue of RMB6.311 billion in 2008 and RMB12.616 billion in January-November 2012.



Table Of Contents:

1 Macro-economic Environment in China, 2011-H1 2012

1.1 China’s GDP

1.2 Fixed Investment

1.3 Industrial Development

1.4 Import and Export Environments

1.5 Per Capita Disposable Income of Urban and Rural Households

1.6 Engel Coefficient

1.7 Macroeconomic Forecast, 2012-2013E

2. Basic Situation of Environmental Monitoring Instrument Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification

2.2 Regulation and Legislation

2.3 Industrial Policy

3. China Environmental Monitoring Instrument Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Market Demand

3.2.1 Standardized Construction of Environmental Monitoring Station

3.2.2 New Indicators for Environmental Monitoring

3.2.3 Prevention and Treatment of Pollution Sources

3.3 Competition

3.4 Market Size Forecast for 2013-2016

4. Major Market Segments

4.1 Environmental Gas Monitoring Instruments

4.2 Environmental Aquatic Monitoring Instruments

5. Companies in Chinese Environment Monitoring Instrument Industry

5.1 Hebei Sailhero Environmental Protection High-tech Co., Ltd. (300137)

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Key Financial Indicators

5.1.3 Revenue and Gross Margin by Sector

5.1.4 Revenue and Gross Margin by Product

5.1.5 Revenue and Gross Margin by Region

5.1.6 Main Products



