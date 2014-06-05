China Frozen Food Industry Report, 2012-2015 by Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --China Frozen Food Industry Report, 2012-2015 released by Sino Market Insight predicts it that the market size of Chinese frozen food industry will amount to RMB 188.5 billion in 2015.



Along with the economic progression and the rise in urbanization rate in China, especially the growing number of urban residents as leading consumers of frozen food provides good opportunities for the development of the industry, with the industrial sales soaring from RMB45.7 billion in 2007 to RMB110.5 billion in 2011, presenting a CAGR of nearly 24.7%.



As the pace of life of urban residents accerates in China at present, the consumption ratio and variety of frozen food in China will be improved substantially (frozen food in China mainly refers to rice and flour categories at present), and at the same time, accompanied by the gradual extention of cold chain business mode towards the second- and third-line cities, there is still a vast room for the development of Chinese frozen food industry in the future.



To Get Full Access of Report visit: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/china-frozen-food-market



As far as the frozen rice & flour food is concerned, the products show a high degree of homogenization and product varieties await to be enriched. As the mass consumer goods, the innovation of products is easy for imitation and there is low barrier for accession into the industry. Take dumpling for example, San Quan, Synear and Long Feng cover all lineups of low- and medium-end products and high-end ones, targeting at all consumer groups, while Wanchai dumpling is positioned at the high-end market, with the richest favor among all brands and capable of satisfying the diversifed taste preferences of white-collar workers. By contrast, local regional brand products are just focused on part of varieties, with an insufficient product line.



The report involves six chapters and 73 charts, mainly covering the market scale, competitive landscape and future development tendency of Chinese frozen food manufacturing industry. Also, it highlights the market size and output by region of frozen food segments (frozen rice & flour and frozen acquatic products) and at length introduces the financial indicators of seven leading producers in Chinese frozen food industry as well as their gross margins by region/product and recent developments, etc.



Table Of Content



1. Macro-economic Environment in China, 2011-2012

1.1 China’s GDP

1.2 Fixed Investment

1.3 Industrial Development

1.4 Import and Export Environments

1.5 Per Capita Disposable Income of Urban and Rural Households

1.6 Engel Coefficient

1.7 Macroeconomic Forecast, 2012-2013E



2. Overview of Frozen Food Industry

2.1 Definition and Classification of Frozen Food

2.2 Development of Frozen Food Industry

2.3 Industry Supervision and Laws & Regulations

2.4 Industrial Policies



3. Key Sectors in China’s Frozen Food Industry Chain

3.1 Farm Produce

3.2 Cold Chain Logistics

3.3 Cold Storage Terminals



4. Chinese Frozen Food Market Size and Prediction

4.1 Market Size

4.2 Forecast to 2012-2015



5. Major Market Segments of Frozen Food Industry

5.1 Frozon Rice Industry& Flour Industry

5.2 Frozen Acquatic Product Industry



6. Key Companies in China’s Frozen Food Industry

6.1 SANQUAN (002216)

6.2 TENGXIN (002205)

6.3 SYNEAR

6.4 Heinz-Longfeng

6.5 General Mills-WANCHAI

6.6 HAI PA WANG

6.7 ANJOY



Similar Market Studies



CompetitiveWatch 2014: SabMiller-Technological Know-How, Marketing Tactics and Strategic Directions in the Global Food and Beverage Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/competitivewatch-2014-sabmiller-technological-know-how-ing-tactics-and-strategic-directions-in-the-global-food-and-beverage-market



CompetitiveWatch 2014: Mars-Technological Know-How, Marketing Tactics and Strategic Directions in the Global Food and Beverage Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/competitivewatch-2014-mars-technological-know-how-ing-tactics-and-strategic-directions-in-the-global-food-and-beverage-market



Global Baking Powder Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/baking-powder-market



Probiotics Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/probiotics-market



Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market

http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/protein-hydrolysis-enzymes-market



About Big Market Research

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency. With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Our research services ranges into different domains and penetrates in different verticals so that we can carter to diverse needs of various organization. Not wrong to quote that this is the hotspot for research needs of yours.Our strength is in our research analysts who with their proactive approach are able to source best and correct information which can be detrimental in organizations success. We follow six sigma standards leaving no scope for error.



COntact Us:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100, Portland, OR 97239

United States

Direct: +1(617)674-4143

Toll Free: +1(855)711-1555 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

Email - sales@bigmarketresearch.com

Web - http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/