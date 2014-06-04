China Gasoline Engine Industry Report, 2013-2017 - Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2014 --China Gasoline Engine Industry Report, 2013-2017 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that by 2017, sales volume of China’s automotive engines, motorcycle engines and general gasoline engines will respectively reach 24.83 million, 28.80 million and 25.26 million units (domestic sales + exports).



With the improvement of Chinese people's consumption level, the demand for motor vehicles has increased rapidly; the automobile output rose from 5.71 million in 2005 to 19.27 million in 2012 with an average annual growth rate of 19.0%; motorcycle output was also stabilized at around 25 million/year from 2007-2012. Output growth of motor vehicles especially passenger vehicles has led to a strong growth of demand for gasoline engines, and the localization of international manufacturers is becoming more prevailing, as a result, the sales volume of automotive gasoline engine increased from 3.45 million units in 2005 to 13.4 million units in 2012, with an average annual growth rate of 21.4%.



According to the ""Twelfth Five-Year Plan"" of China Internal Combustion Engine Industry, in 2015 China’s automotive internal combustion engine output will reach 30 million units, motorcycle gasoline engine output will reach 26 million units, and the output of small general gasoline engine will reach 28 million units.



China Gasoline Engine Industry Research Report, 2013-2017 of Sino Market Insight contains six chapters and 87 charts, covering the output, sales volume, competitive situation and future trends of major markets (automotive engine, motorcycle engine and universal gasoline engine, etc.) of China gasoline engine industry. The report also presents the profile, financial conditions, product sales, product type, production capacity distribution, operating conditions and development strategy of 12 major automotive gasoline engine manufacturers including FAW-Volkswagen, Shanghai GM Wuling, Changan Group and Dongfeng Nissan as well as Zongshen Power Machinery and Loncin Motor.



To Get Full Access of Report visit: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/china-gasoline-engine-market



Table Of Content



1. Macro-economic Environment in China, 2011-2013



1.1 China's GDP

1.2 Industrial Added Value

1.3 Fixed Investment

1.4 Consumption in Stable Growth

1.5 Import & Export

1.6 Price Level

1.7 Macroeconomic Forecast 2012-2013E



2. Development of Gasoline Engine in China



2.1 Definition and Classification

2.2 Industry Policy



3. Automotive Gasoline Engine



3.1 Output and Sales Volume

3.2 Competitive Pattern



4. Motorcycle Gasoline Engine



4.1 Output and Sales Volume of Motorcycles

4.2 Motorcycle Engine



5. Outboard Engine and General Gasoline Engine



5.1 Outboard Engine

5.2 General Gasoline Engine



6. Major Enterprises



6.1 FAW-Volkswagen

6.2 SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd.

6.3 Changan Group

6.4 Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company

6.5 Shanghai GM Dong Yue Powertrain Co., Ltd.

6.6 Shanghai Volkswagen

6.7 Liuzhou Wuling Liuji Power Co., Ltd.

6.8 Shanghai Volkswagen Powertrain Ltd.

6.9 Chery Automobile

6.10 Beijing Hyundai

6.11 Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile Company Ltd

6.12 Geely Automobile

6.13 Chongqing Zongshen Power

6.14 Loncin Motor



Similar Market Studies



China Boiler and Auxiliaries Industry Report, 2014-2018 http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/china-boiler-and-auxiliaries-industry-report-market



Iron and Steel Fasteners Market in United States http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/iron-and-steel-fasteners-in-united-states-market



Global Ultrasonic Technologies Market http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/ultrasonic-technologies-market



Iron and Steel Fasteners Market in United Kingdom http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/iron-and-steel-fasteners-in-united-kingdom-market



Global Industrial Robotics Market http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/industrial-robotics-market



About bigmarketresearch.com

With the arsenal of different search reports, we help you here to look and buy research reports that will be helpful to you and your organization. Our research reports have the capability and authenticity to support your organization for growth and consistency. With the window of opportunity getting open and shut at a speed of light, it has become very important to survive in the market and only the fittest and competent enough can do so. So, we try and provide with latest changes in the market that can suit your needs and help you take decision accordingly.



Our research services ranges into different domains and penetrates in different verticals so that we can carter to diverse needs of various organization. Not wrong to quote that this is the hotspot for research needs of yours.Our strength is in our research analysts who with their proactive approach are able to source best and correct information which can be detrimental in organizations success. We follow six sigma standards leaving no scope for error.



Contact Us:

Sona Padman

5320 SW Macadam Avenue,

Suite 100, Portland, OR 97239

United States

Direct: +1(617)674-4143

Toll Free: +1(855)711-1555 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

Email - sales@bigmarketresearch.com

Web - http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/