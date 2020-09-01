Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2020 --China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) ("PLIN" or the "Company"), an emerging growth company engaged in the food processing business, announced that its controlled subsidiary Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd. ("JMC") has completed approximately USD 5 million in sales of soybean meal within one week. The Company entered into a purchase contract (the "Contract") with China Grain Reserve Corporation's ("Sinograin") Zhenjiang Branch to sell 12,000 tons of soybean meal. Soybean meal is produced by the residue after oil extraction and is used in food and animal feed as a protein supplement.



Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "We are pleased to generate such significant sales in one week's time and expect to maintain a stable sale in the future. Sinograin are very selective in choosing their partners and we are proud to be considered as their long-term business partner. By leveraging JMC's expertise in animal feed raw material and formula solutions and the Company's commercial strength, we are confident that this approach will be successful in expanding into the southwest China market and creating value for our shareholders."



About China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Chongqing, China, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd, is a food company primarily engaged in pork processing. The Company's operations span key sections of the pork processing value chain, including slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of a variety of fresh pork meat and parts. Primarily focused on pork products, the Company also offers other fresh and processed products, including beef, lamb and poultries. Through the recent acquisition of Chongqing Ji Mao Cang Feed Co., Ltd, the Company has also expanded into the business of feed raw material and feed formula solutions. Through its core values, the Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety, product quality, and sustainability to provide high-quality, nutritious, and tasty food in a responsible manner through its portfolio of trusted brands. For more information, please visit http://ir.plinfood.com/.



Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.



Company Contact



Mr. Xiaohui Wu, President

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-1860-117-0697

Email: ir@plinfood.com



Investor Relations Contact



Ms. Tina Xiao, President

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1-917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com



SOURCE China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.



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