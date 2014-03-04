Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2014 --The rate of growth in China’s Soup market exhibited between 2007 and 2012 will positively increase between 2013 and 2017, according to the new report, “The Future of the Soups Market in China to 2017.” It forecasts an average Y-o-Y growth of 8.97 percent between 2013 and 2017, by which time the market will value IN billion (CNY 747.4).



Chilled soups are the most valuable product segment in China’s Soup market (it’s current worth standing at over CNY 293.18 million) Ultra High Temperature (UHT) soup will exhibit the most considerable growth since 2007, and this is a trend that is set to continue to 2017, with a forecasted CAGR of 9.35 percent.



The volume of units sold in the soups market in China, over the next four years, will see the number of units sold increase from 11 million in 2013 to 15 million in 2017.



This comprehensive report includes the following information:



- Authoritative and granular data on the Soup Market in China including volume and value changes, brand dynamics, and distribution trends.

- An examination of the components of change in the market through historic and future growth patterns, including the effects of consumers’ behavior on total volumes, values, brands selected, and types of product chosen.

- The latest, detailed data on dynamics in China’s Soup market.



