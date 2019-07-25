Chinese Cartoon Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf Sparks Discussion

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2019 --"There are more than 5,000 episodes of Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf cartoon series" made the headlines on Chinese Sina Weibo on July 19th, leading to a heated discussion among millions of netizens, including a number of celebrities and officials.



This heated topic was caused by a dialogue in episode 41 of Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf's latest series 'Rescue Across Time' broadcast on Hunan Jinying Cartoon Channel.



Weslie: "How long do we know each other?"



"I guess more than 5000 episodes," replied by Wolffy.



Weslie: "It's indeed quite a long time. We've experienced so much together as we were irreconcilable enemies at the beginning. Now, we finally have chance to be good friends but I don't have time anymore. After all, I'm glad that I have met you, Wolffy!"



The conversation recalls the bygone days to many netizens. For many of them, this Chinese originated cartoon brings them countless laughter and accompanies them for the whole childhood.



When interviewed by Guangzhou Daily, Huang Weiming, the creator of the animation and manager of Creative Power Entertaining Co., Ltd., says that he really appreciates the affection and support of audiences for Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf, and hopes the upcoming episodes will live up to all the audiences' hopes.



As a matter of fact, Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf was a big hit on the market at its first launch in 2005 and was developed by the company as the core product since then. The show is about a group of goats living on the Green Green Grassland. This particular production revolves around a clumsy wolf who wants to eat them and how goats fight back.



Earlier this year, Creative Power Entertaining launched a new series called 'Mighty Little Defenders' with a plot that the goats and the wolves forgive and forget and decide to join forces to build up a harmonious and peaceful atmosphere. The excellent production and the story-telling style successfully attracted the audiences. Therefore, Creative Power Entertaining brings another brand-new series called 'Rescue Across Time' to its huge fans. It describes adventures for both the goats and the wolves to fix all the challenges and difficulties together. So far, the series of this cartoon has launched in more than 100 countries and regions around the world and has been broadcast in more than 17 local languages.



For 14 years, all the audiences witnessed the fight between the goats and the wolves, the friendly exchanges, and then the considerable collaboration between these two sorts of hostile species. This process is full of imagination and vividness. No wonder millions of fans follow this animation devotedly.



