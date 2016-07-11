Chinese Inventor Qiao Xiao Hong Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Launch His Two Creative and Very Cheerful New Products (Two Projects)

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Qiao Xiao Hong devised and invented two projects (two new products). They are: Project 1: Travel Table (or Handcart) by Qiao Style. Project 2: Meeting Table & Dining Table by Qiao Style. (note: It is a four-piece multi-functional combination furniture.) The two products are all folding, very convenient and practical. Project 1 is leisure goods, onboard. After folding, it is a delicate suitcase. Open the suitcase, they are: 1 travel table, 4 stand alone stools, 2 clothes trees with hooks, 1 umbrella, etc. Walk to stop, at anywhere, people (max. 4 persons) around the table, sit down, to rest. The table can become a handcart. When walking, the handcart is pushed forward, heavy things on the handcart, people walk easily. Project 2 is a kind of office furniture and a family dining table system. It also can be used in many places. Every complete product is made up of four separate parts (four independent products). They are: 1 table (length 2400 mm X width 1300 mm X 765 mm height), 12 chairs, 1 turntable system, 1 handcart (dining car). The turntable system is specially devised for the rectangular table. The turntable is soul in Project 2, has amazing role. Hold a small meeting, max. 12 persons sit down around the table. For a middle even bigger sizes meeting, like 30-50 persons or more, it is solved by putting several tables together. Project 1 and Project 2 can be used indoor and outdoor, to be moved easily, because their feet have wheels. The function of the table system (all four products in Project 2) can be changed between a meeting table and a dining table. When holding a meeting, it is a meeting table. The room is a conference room. When eating, it is a dining table. The room becomes a dining room. They can be folded when no using them. Qiao Xiao Hong's two emails: qiaoxh2@163.com and qiaoxh2@sohu.com If somebody is interested to the details of the two projects, please send an email to Mr. Qiao, he can send 6 PDF files, in which very detailed describe the two projects, including business plans, product effect drawings, financial tables, etc. Qiao Xiao Hong believes that both these products will greatly improve people's lives and bring them lots of fun.



Qiao Xiao Hong is a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and a registered consultant. He has worked for a Chinese national big size company – China Machine Components Company, engaged in export of different mechanical parts. As a result, he has a wealth of experience in processing different mechanical parts and exporting them.



Over the last eight years, Mr. Qiao has put together lots of work in inventing and designing his two products. He is extremely confident about the future of his products. Recently, Qiao will establish his new company -- Qiao Fine LLC (start up) to produce these new products, to the world, to let people feel more happy and joy.



Unfortunately, Qiao has no fund left to continue his two projects. Qiao has an ambitious plan to produce these new and cheerful products, to serve the people better. As per his estimate, the minimum funding requirement for the two projects is $3 million. Mr. Qiao has recently launched a campaign on Indiegogo, to raise the necessary fund for his two projects.



Qiao Xiao Hong assures all prospective backers that all funds contributed by them will be used to finish the two products that he has invented. "It would really help if you can support me by making a donation. I can assure that everything donated by you will be utilized to complete two amazing products. I will be thankful to you forever for this help," he says. Qiao also says, "As an engineer, I will be very happy if my invented products can change the world a little, a very little, when people use these new products with happy and joys. My any hard work during my invention was worth doing. Further, I feel my life is more meaningful". What a touching words.



