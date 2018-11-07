Chinese Medical Association Elected Fuyan Pill as "Outstanding Contribution Award of TCM"

California City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2018 --Recently, at the Symposium on Reproductive Medicine organized by the Chinese Medical Association, the patented TCM formula Fuyan Pill, invented by Lee Xiaoping from Dr.Lee TCM Clinic, was elected as the "Outstanding Contribution Award of TCM ". "Considering the high failure rate of IVF, congenital defects and the risk of inducing female ovarian cancer and uterine cancer, the herbal remedy Fuyan Pill is an outstanding natural treatment for infertility in this era."



The person in charge of the medical association also told reporters that the patented TCM formula Fuyan Pill has condensed the efforts and wisdom of Dr. Lee Xiaoping for more than 30 years. This natural remedy does not only have a good reputation in China, but also in Europe, Britain, America, Canada, the United States and Africa, (Nigeria, for example), etc., to help more international friends to relieve the pain.



Since the birth of the world's first test-tube baby, Louise Brown, in 1978, tens of thousands of test-tube babies have been born each year. When women have difficulty in egg-and-sperm-binding due to the fallopian tube factor, they are all declared to be only left with the choice of IVF. But the most obvious drawback of IVF is that it is expensive and has a low success rate. The proportion of birth defects is higher than that of infants born under natural pregnancy. Ovulation-promoting drugs can accelerate the aging of the ovaries, and even induce ovarian cancer, uterine cancer and other risks. (http://global.fuyanpills.com/News/2018/1107/963.html)



For infertility, TCM believes that the lower-coke heat will hinder the function of blood, which will cause adhesion and blockage of the fallopian tubes. To dredge the fallopian tube, the main thing is to clear heat and dehumidification, promote blood circulation and remove blood stasis. The medicinal ingredients such as Baikal skullcap, Gardenia, Poria cocos, Atractylodes, Angelica sinensis, and Peach kernel in Lee Xiaoping's formula can play a good role in heat-clearing and xeransis, blood stasis removal and blood circulation acceleration. Fallopian tube obstruction of infertility patients often is caused by pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or salpingitis, and long-term stimulation of inflammation makes the uterus physiological function abnormal, and not conducive to conception, however Fuyan Pill can solve this problem by the sterilization and anti-inflammatory function. Secondly, patients with tubal obstruction often have symptoms of irregular menstruation, and "without regular menstruation, there will be no conception", so for the infertility, menstruation regulation is also a very important step. Finally, it is necessary to promote blood circulation, increase blood supply to the ovaries, and boost ovulation of the ovaries. Fuyan Pill can regulate menstruation, improve the supply of blood in the uterus, and enhance the implantation of fertilized eggs, so the success rate of treatment of infertility is high.



Dr.Lee Xiaoping stated in an interview that she has developed a complete TCM formula with a reasonable compatibility of over 50 natural herbs and put them into clinical practice. The facts show that this formula can effectively cure diseases of the female reproductive system, such as Vaginitis, Cervicitis, Endometritis, Endometriosis, Endometrial Thickening, Pelvic Inflammatory Disease(PID), Salpingitis and Fallopian Tube Blockage. Thus the infertility caused by these diseases can be cured. This formula eliminates inflammatory infections, clears hoarding, improves local blood microcirculation, promotes absorption and excretion of inflammatory masses, and repairs damaged tissues, thereby dismissing symptoms at the root cause, completely curing the disease, and allowing women to restore the ability to inoculate and naturally give birth to healthy babies.



Yung-Chi Cheng (PhD, Henry Bronson Professor of Pharmacology; Chairman, Consortium for the Globalization of Chinese Medicine - CGCM), a professor of pharmacology at School of Medicine of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, is working on a clinical researcha on TCM formula for treating difficult diseases. He said, "TCM formula can shed off from traditional and regional roles and become recognized medication in western countries. It has become a part of the international medical system through the FDA certification, further promotes the health of all human beings and acts as the basis of the mainstream medical development in the future." At the same time, the World Health Organization has also carried out many research projects on Chinese natural herbal medicine, and found that TCM formula has irreplaceable advantages compared to chemical drugs. (http://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/86/8/07-042820/en/)



There is an American patient named Dora who had suffered from bilateral tubal adhesions. Dora received routine medical treatment in the United States, mainly relying on antibiotics to sterilize and reduce inflammation. She achieved no obvious improvements, and she could not undergo any surgical resection. Recommended by a Chinese friend, her conditions were significantly improved after taking two courses of TCM formula Fuyan Pill. In the Thank-You email to Dr. Lee, Dora said with great joy: "I checked again last week. The right fallopian tube has been unblocked, there is no adhesion, no fluids. The left fallopian tube is also dredged, but there are still some slight adhesions. This is very quick, and I hope that the third course of treatment can make all of my symptoms go away. I wish you a good day!" It is because of the remarkable therapeutic effect, the patients contact or come to Dr.Lee Xiaoping through various ways. And quite a lot of patients are westerners.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist for 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people who suffered from chronic prostatitis as well as its complications.