Chinese Medicine Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Is Effective for Painful Ejaculation

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --Painful ejaculation is an abnormal phenomenon which means pain and burning sensation when a man ejaculates. This condition will reduce the pleasure during sex and affect the intimate relationship. Men with this problem usually suffer from depression and anxiety. There are various causes of painful ejaculation, including prostatitis, epididymitis, seminal vesiculitis, orchitis, urethritis, sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhea and Chlamydia, etc. Except for painful ejaculation, men with these infections will also have other annoying symptoms, such as urgent and frequent urination, pain when urinating, difficulty urinating and so on. The most commonly-used treatment for male urinary and reproductive system diseases is antibiotics. It's effective in treating bacterial infections. However, due to the side effects like drug resistance and kidney damages, many male patients can not get a full recovery by taking antibiotics. Chinese medicine called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a new treatment option for curing painful ejaculation.



Chinese medicine has been used for over 2500 years in China. It belongs to TCM (traditional Chinese medicine), which is a style of traditional medicine informed by modern medicine. It aims at holistically treat the diseases with natural ways. Many patients from all over the world have tried this natural treatment with high effectiveness. Over the last few decades there has been a significant increase in the practice and use of TCM in the United States. Many people have come to realize that this ancient treatment is of great vitality in modern society for its own advantages.



Chinese medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is invented by Dr. Lee, who is the chief doctor of Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic. With more than 30 years of clinical experience in treating male urinary and reproductive system diseases, Dr. Lee has her own strategies and ideas for healing male urogenital problems, including painful ejaculation.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is patented by State Intellectual Property Office of China with the patent number 200910157894. You can check it here: https://www.google.com/patents/CN101637592B. It's a good choice for treating painful ejaculation caused by male urogenital diseases for it's non-surgical and causes no harm or has any consequences on the original disease, other than to completely treat the infections as well as the painful ejaculation. As a Chinese medicine, it contains more than 50 types of natural herbs that work together to strengthen the effectiveness of the medicine. The properties of each herb have been tested carefully by Dr. Lee before added to the pill.



TCM holds a view that "No obstruction no pain, and vice versa," which means the pain during ejaculation is associated to blocked blood and Qi. And in the theory of TCM, painful ejaculation also has connection to heat and damp in the lower body. To relieve the pain caused by the inflammation or infection, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is added with herbs like saffron, angelica sinensis, semen persicae, and radix paeoniae rubra, which provide good effect in improving blood and Qi flow. The painful ejaculation will disappear when the blood and Qi flow normally.



In addition, this complete formula also contains herbs that can help to alleviate other symptoms like urinary frequency and urgency, difficulty urinating, weak urine flow, frequent urination at night, etc. These diuretic herbs include dianthus superbus, talcum, semen plantaginis, and polygonum aviculare which have functions of increase the urine flow to clear the urinary track and relieve the pain when urinating. Moreover, other natural herbs in the pill have properties of clearing heat and toxins so as to eradicate the pathogenic bacteria that will cause the infections.



Once the infection has been cured completely, there will be no pain at all during ejaculation. Other symptoms that associated with the infection will also disappear. The reasonable herbal formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has shown great advantages in the treatment of painful ejaculation. It has already cured many sufferers with this condition without relapse.



"I felt a sharp pain as I ejaculate and this had been going on for a couple of months. Then I also noticed I had to urinate more than usual. I was frustrated and scared for fear that it was cancer or something severe. I went to see a urologist and was diagnosed with prostatitis. My doctor prescribed me with antibiotics. However, the symptoms were only relieve for weeks and then recurred."



Mr. Jones is 45 years, from Ohio. He has suffered from prostatitis for over 4 years. Except for antibiotics, he also tried other treatments to manage the painful ejaculation and other symptoms that caused by prostatitis. But the therapeutic effects is not satisfactory. Then he started to try herbal medicine. "I found Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill on web. I read some testimonials about this herbal medicine in treating prostatitis and I thought it was what I need. Dr. Lee told me a scientific dietary principles during the treatment which helped me a lot. After one month's treatment, I felt the pain when ejaculating was relieved obviously. The I continued taking it for two more months, all symptoms disappear completely. I went to see my doctor and had some tests. I was so happy when he told me the infection was gone completely."



