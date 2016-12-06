Chinese Startup BlockCDN Adds Bitcoin Option to ICO Crowdsale

Victoria, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2016 --Chinese blockchain company BlockCDN has announced that it will now accept Bitcoin as an investment option for its ICO crowsdale that launched last week. BlockCDN already accepts the digital currency Ethereum but has decided to extend this to Bitcoin due to popular demand. BlockCDN hopes that opening up the ICO to Bitcoin will offer more flexibility for ICO participants and widen participation in the project.



BlockCDN is creating a crowdsourced bank of computing resources that it will offer to content providers at highly competitive prices. The CDN industry typically serves content providers with bandwidth on demand to enable them to deliver a faster, more stable web experience to customers. However, traditional CDN services are running on costly technology that make it difficult to meet growing demand. BlockCDN believe their distributed approach is the only viable way forward. CEO Tony Long said,



'We wish to create a sharing economy for computing power. Anyone can share their excess bandwidth from any internet-enabled device – mobile phone, laptop, TV Box or tablet – and be rewarded with digital cash in return. Such a system will be efficient and therefore low-cost and have vast capacity to scale. BlockCDN will show the way forward for the industry'



With a team with more than eight years of experience in the CDN industry, BlockCDN has a unique understanding of how blockchain can be applied to improve the industry. They have used their experience to design and build a lightweight distributed network that can meet the needs of increasing social and mobile media users.



The CDN industry is predicted to be worth more than $23 billion by 2021 and BlockCDN aim to make inroads into that market with content giant Youku first in line to trial the system. BlockCDN has already released its plug-in mining software that has received significant interest from within the mining community.



To learn more about BlockCDN and why they are about to launch one of the most exciting CDN developments of recent years, please visit http://www.blockcdn.org



About BlockCDN

BlockCDN is a blockchain-based content distribution network with in built trading platform. Sharers or 'Miners' connect their internet-enabled devices to the network and 'Demanders' use the network to draw computing power from BlockCDN. The trading platform operates via smart contract technology to manage the workloads and payouts across the whole CDN.