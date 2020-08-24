Chinese Truck Driver Sped for Kilometers in a Soon-to-Explode Truck Receiving a FAW J7 After Narrow Escape

Liaoning, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2020 --According to Chinese media reports, on July 14, 2020, a thrilling scene was staged in Xinmin City Liaoning China: a burning extended truck rushed out from near a gas station, whistling across the street into the distance. The truck body was almost completely swallowed by the big fire, as flames blazed up to more than 2 meters high, seeming to explode at any time. A few minutes later, the truck exploded in the outer suburb amidst rolling smoke.



After the accident, Sun Gang, a truck driver who underwent a brush with death accepted an interview. He said that the truck's fire was caused by errors of repair welding, plus sudden incidence and scorching weather making the fire out of control. "The truck was parked opposite the gas station, just filled up, while I was thinking about the big incident not to happen." Sun Gang recalled. Seeing the imminent explosion accident, he decided to risk his life, endure raging fire and heatwave, and drive the burning vehicle away from the town.



This incident was spread to the social network by Chinese netizens, and thus arousing great social attention, many media including CCTV followed up new reports, topic readings exceeded more than 20 million, overall online readings broke through 100 million, and Sun Gang was praised as a "contemporary hero". However, this hero plunged into a life crisis after the incident, because that exploded truck was the most expensive property in his entire family.



A few days later, Sun Gang received a phone call from the truck manufacturer. He was told that he would receive a special gift from the truck manufacturer FAW Jiefang——a 550 horsepower latest FAW tractor J7. Mr. Sun could hardly believe it for a while and then couldn't refrain from laughing.



FAW Jiefang's executive said, "Sun Gang's spirit coincides with the spirit of FAW Jiefang. Over 60 years, FAW Jiefang has not only continuously led the commercial vehicle industry but also always fulfilled social responsibilities, as a practitioner of promoting the heroic spirit and daring to shoulder and assume responsibilities. FAW Jiefang is committed to serving as "China's No.1 and world-class" provider of intelligent transportation solutions, creating wealth for users, happiness for employees, and value for society. We can by no means make the hero shed both blood and tears."



On July 31, Mr. Sun officially received his new FAW J7. FAW General Manager Assistant, FAW Jiefang Chairman and Party Committee Secretary Hu Hanjie delivered to Sun Gang the key of new vehicle which symbolizes "inspiring heroic deed and unveiling bright future", granted him the "Eagle Hero Alliance Honorary Member Title" and awarded him an honor badge.



Sun Gang said, "After this incident, many people called me a 'hero'. I am not a heroic figure, but a down-to-earth ordinary man. When an accident suddenly happened, I had no time thinking about anything, but to drive the car away out of instinct. I believe that no person involved will leave the danger to others."



It is reported that FAW Jiefang is a truck brand independently developed by China, boasts 7 million users, and ranks No.1 in terms of the world's sales volume for the medium and heavy-duty truck brand in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, Jiefang launched China's first commercial vehicle charity brand "Jiefang Love Leading Sail", and was willing to assist more truck drivers who suffer family difficulties due to diseases and disasters to set sail again in the future worldwide, and continuously practice the brand's charitable values and beliefs. (Facebook@chinafawtruck)



