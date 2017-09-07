Chint Miniature Circuit Breakers from Expert Electrical Now as Low as 2.64, with a 55% Discount

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --Miniature circuit breakers have a variety of uses for the modern home or business – in fact, they have now become a necessity. And with the low prices available at Expert Electrical, customers can take advantage of additional money savings as well.



Expert Electrical gives detailed information about its selection of Chint miniature circuit breakers: "The Chint range of NB1 circuit breakers are available in a choice of poles, current ratings, tripping curves and breaking capacities; please choose from the product options. Miniature circuit breakers (known as MCBs) can be used in Chint consumer units, Chint distribution loads or as standalone devices to provide circuit protection."



For those who are looking for branded miniature circuit breakers, they need not look any further than Expert Electrical – especially since Expert Electrical is able to offer its selection of miniature circuit breakers at the lowest prices. The Chint miniature circuit breaker at Expert Electrical, for instance, is now only at £2.64, which allows customers savings of up to 55% since the same product is offered elsewhere at £5.86.



Expert Electrical knows very well that many customers today are looking not only for affordability, but value for money as well. Customers making a purchase of the necessary electrical products and items want to be assured that the products they purchase are safe, efficient, and come with a guarantee. But not only this – customers are also looking for better value for money. This is something that Expert Electrical strives to deliver, particularly with the Chint miniature circuit breaker.



The specifications of the Chint miniature circuit breaker are as follows: it comes in three tripping curves or types, which include the B type, the C type, and the D type. The B type, as Expert Electrical confirms, is ideal for use in domestic locations or in small commercial premises, whilst the C type is ideal for use in industries where inductive loads are apparent. Additionally, the C type will trip between five to ten times the complete load current. Meanwhile, the D type miniature circuit breaker can be used for applications accompanied by a very high in-rushing current, as in the case of transformers and motors.



The Chint miniature circuit breaker additionally comes with a guarantee of up to three years, and it is proven to be much more affordable than other higher-priced alternatives such as Merlin Gerin, Wylex, MEM, and Square D.



