Chipjet in Paperworld: An International Trade Fair for Office Supplies

Hangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2019 --Paperworld, an internationally renowned trade fair for office supplies paper and stationery will be delivering a comprehensive market overview by showcasing the trends and industry's latest products in Frankfurt am Main on 25 January 2020. This year, it is expected to attract more than 32000 visitors from over 140 countries who are going to be amazed by the innovative products and designs exhibited by thousands of companies. The displaying products include office equipment and supplies, IT and printer accessories, International Sourcing, etc.



Different from the traditional monotonous trade fair, Paperworld will introduce numerous special shows, workshops, ceremonies as well as lectures to create a relaxed atmosphere as well as expand visitors' knowledge. All the trends and industry innovations would get together at Paperworld. For big brand manufacturers and other trade retailers, Paperworld has become a crucial industry meeting point and well of inspiration. Chipjet is one of the biggest toner cartridge chip manufacturers in China who is going to showcase their latest products. With years of experience, Chipjet has the strength and resources to become a technological leader now and in the future. Oriented by the market, Chipjet provides diversified and customizable services including solution planning, chip design, simulation verification, layout, and mass production.



Sustainability, environmental protection, and ecological conduct

These three crucial elements are what the stationery sector proposes in the Paperworld. "Green office" has long become the keyword for paper and office supplies industry and has allured buyers in the name of green and environmental friendly. For a long time, recycled paper has become a product as a standard in the stationery stores. Ecology is another important issue as it allows the environment goes hand in hand with economic considerations. Preserving resources and at the same time promoting work productivity are two components of ecology. Things are coming to the fore when they come to the "green orientation" and consumers who are environmentally conscious would also be attracted to the intrinsic value of products.



Office of tomorrow: Intelligent solutions for effective teamwork

Exhibitors are going to present their products and their smart solutions in the area that focuses on the future of the office. The senior marketing manager Dennis Kopaß says that "Different from the traditional conference room, now a couple of smaller flexible rooms will be utilized for informal meetings." As such, it would save more space and these causal rooms will be installed with a flipchart or writable wall to feature the casual atmosphere. With the increasing demand of working space in German, Paperworld will dedicate to a well-prepared solution that develops the classic presentation and adds some new elements in the digital one.



Background information on Messe Frankfurt

As the world's largest trade fair and event organizer, Messe Frankfurt has its exhibition grounds with over 2500 employees and 30 locations. The Group takes care of the business interests of customers effectively as its profound relations with the relevant sectors and its international network. It has always been providing comprehensive services both onsite and online to ensure the quality and flexibility of its customers. Specifically, the services include renting exhibition grounds and trade fair construction and marketing.