Chipjet Showcases Its New Printer Consumable Chips in the RemaxWorld Expo

Zhejiang, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2019 --RemaxWorld Expo is going to be held on 17th October in Zhuhai. As a leading enterprise in chips for printing consumables, Chipjet Technology is planning to display a variety of replacement chips in this expo which will be an opportunity to show its state-of-the-art integrated circuits to the public and to build its business networking, as well as increasing its export chances.



Chipjet Technology is a national high-tech enterprise focusing on the design, development, and production of printer consumable chips which mainly are consumables for inkjet, laser and copying printers. It has been contributing to the creation of a supply platform for printer consumable compatible chips, setting and promoting technical standards for designing and testing printer consumables, and facilitating the professionalization of the printer consumables market.



Intending to provide a one-stop office experience for the audience, RemaxWorld Expo is one of the largest exhibitions in China with a wide variety of exhibits including printer and copier equipment, consumable products and accessories. This event has been held annually since 2007 in one of the most prosperous cities, Zhuhai, China where chances are increased for exhibitors to attract foreign potential buyers. This year, the expo is going to be held from 17th to 19th in October, during which time there will be more than 450 exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from over 100 countries. The products presenting in the expo are divided into six categories: (1) printers, (2) photocopiers, (3) printing supplies and photocopying supplies, (4) 3D printing and 3D printing consumables, (5) office equipment and consumables and (6) accessories. Chipjet will have a 190-meter square booth for displaying its products together with other printer consumables exhibitors.



The exhibits of Chipjet's products are replacement chips for Brother black-and-white laser series, Brother color laser series, Brother inkjet IV series, Canon laser II series, Epson VIII series, HP 95X and 97X series, HP 217 series, Samsung 111 and 404 series. They are new products of the company which are designed to match the new series of printers upgraded. Never underestimate the functions of these tiny little chips because they are commanders of toner cartridges just like managers who are in charge of companies.



Based on the vision of becoming a first-tier chip solutions provider and the most trustworthy partner, Chipjet Technology will constantly pursue breakthroughs and innovations in technology, management, service, and product quality. With its dominant and pioneering status in the printer consumables industry, its considerable advantages in technology and its superior strengths in R&D, Chipjet will continue to actively respond to market demands and is committed to becoming a leading chip solutions provider in the printer consumables industry worldwide.



About Chipjet Technology

Chipjet Technology is a national high-tech enterprise located in Hangzhou. With its business covering R&D, manufacturing, and marketing, the company possesses the professional capability to design and apply integrated circuits. It's a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hubei Dinglong Chemical Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300054). Established in 2007, Chipjet Technology focuses on the design, development, and production of printer consumable chips, and it has its own independent intellectual property products. With the efforts of its professional R&D teams, the company has successfully launched a full series of printer consumable chips and put forward its regeneration plan. Chipjet has become a leading enterprise in this industry and has gained over 100 patents on its R&D projects.



Media Contact

Company Name: Chipjet Technology

Website: https://en.chipjet.com.cn/

Telephone (International): +86-571-87672898-630

Telephone (China): 0756-8926539

Address: Huachuang Mansion, No 511, Jianye Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang

Email: chipjet@chipjet.com.cn