Chiropractic Clinic in Kalamazoo Shares Secrets to a Healthy Life with Free Website Membership

Kalamazoo, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2014 --Kalamazoo Community Clinic in Michigan is reaching out to anyone interested in lifelong health with a free website membership program. Members gain instant access to a wealth of material curated by chiropractors, nutritionists, and spiritual advisors. All of the information is geared toward treating health issues and preventing illness through natural healing methods. Other membership perks include discounted visits to Kalamazoo Community Clinic and a complimentary subscription to the Healthy Living Newsletter.



The website membership program is yet another example of the dedicated people at Kalamazoo Community Clinic finding new ways to reach a broader audience with their insights on health and wellness. Dr. Michael Kudlas, lead physician at KCC, also hosts an internet radio show called “Speaking of Health.” The show covers a wide range of topics, including everything from the challenges of working as a chiropractor to the art of acupuncture, and regularly features guests with specialized medical training or moving personal experiences to share. The goal of the radio show and the membership program is to improve people’s lives by offering them a fresh perspective on personal wellness.



Kalamazoo Community Clinic

Everyone at the Kalamazoo Community Clinic believes in a type of medical treatment that comes from self-examination along with professional guidance. The website membership program is an entry point for those who have been frustrated by the inability of traditional medicine to improve their health in a meaningful and lasting way. Once patients have read up on the many benefits of this alternative approach to medicine, the staff at KCC finds that most people are highly motivated and committed to taking an active role in the treatment process.



Find out more about the website membership program at www.kcchealth.net