Chiropractic Clinic in North Huntingdon Introduces Personalized Weight Loss Programs

N. Huntingdon, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Pennsylvania chiropractors Johnson & Scalise have launched a full range of weight loss services designed to help patients get in shape and feel better. Their custom weight loss programs include medical weight loss techniques, body contouring, emotional support, and even cooking classes. The experienced physicians at Johnson & Scalise help patients set realistic goals and accomplish them under the supervision of an expert. The whole process begins with a consultation and personalized weight loss plan.



Patients visiting Johnson & Scalise for the first time have an opportunity to talk with someone who knows the benefits of medical weight loss, but at the same time, sees the importance of nutrition and exercise. Johnson & Scalise staff members believe that the best way to approach weight loss is to take each case on an individual basis, because lasting weight loss requires a commitment on the part of the patient, as the well as the doctor.



Once a patient’s initial weight loss goals have been met, a long term maintenance plan should be put into effect. Johnson & Scalise is there to support patients every step of the way with one-on-one counseling, meal and supplement recommendations, and a free online support network. More than just losing unwanted weight, the goal of every Johnson & Scalise treatment program is to improve a patient’s overall wellness and raise their quality of life.



About Johnson & Scalise

In addition to their weight loss programs, Johnson & Scalise offers a full range of personalized chiropractic care and pain management services. They treat patients suffering from arthritis, headaches, fibromyalgia, plantar fascitis and back pain in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.



