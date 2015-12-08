Chiropractor in Athens, GA Helps Patients Find Relief from Headaches and Migraines Through Chiropractic Care

Athens, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Experts estimate that approximately 18 percent of women and 6 percent of men suffer frequent migraines. Dr. Barry Hitchcock of Family Chiropractic of Athens is helping local patients find natural, drug-free solutions for their headaches and migraines using chiropractic and pain care services.



For those who experience them frequently, headaches and migraines can be debilitating and may interfere with daily tasks and activities. Patients can experience double vision, sensitivity to light, nausea, vomiting, and a variety of other symptoms. As an experienced chiropractor, Dr. Hitchcock can work with patients to accurately diagnose the cause of their headache or migraine problems and develop a treatment plan to help patients find relief from pain.



Tension headaches are the most common type of headaches experienced by patients and are typically caused by factors like stress, tension, muscle spasms, and food allergies. To treat tension headaches, Dr. Hitchcock offers massage therapy and adjustments to ease tension in the neck and head giving patients relief from pain.



Cervicogenic headaches originate with a dysfunction of the cervical spine. Typically, these headaches produce pain that originates from the base of the skull and radiates through the neck, sometimes near the eyes. These headaches can also cause dizziness and neck pain, often a result of a neck injury from an auto accident. For these patients, Dr. Hitchcock can offer chiropractic adjustments, exercise rehabilitation, and trigger point therapy to help ease symptoms.



Dr. Hitchcock provides correctional services to his patients suffering from dysfunctions in the spine to help ease muscle tension. Additionally, Dr. Hitchcock provides dietary guidance that has been studied and proven to also help ease symptoms.



About Dr. Hitchcock

With more than 35 years of experience as a chiropractor, Dr. Barry Hitchcock is one of the most experienced chiropractic doctors in the Athens, Georgia area. He is an Athens native who enjoys helping patients within the community to achieve their best level of health. Dr. Hitchcock primarily focuses on treating headaches and migraines, neck and back pain, food and hand neuropathy, fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, and arthritic conditions.



For more information about Dr. Barry Hitchcock and the chiropractic services he offers, please visit www.chiroathens.com.