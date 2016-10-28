Chiropractor in Brookhaven Mississippi Provides Spinal Decompression to Successfully Treat Back Pain for Patients

Brookhaven, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2016 --Over time, due to falls, accidents or traumas, the cushions between the disks of the spine may become bulged or herniate. MRI reports may show disc herniation's or bulges and surgery may be the only option your Dr. gives you. This painful and debilitating situation does not have to become an acceptable way of life. Dr. Giust, chiropractor in Brookhaven, MS understands the difficulty of chronic pain and the seriousness of disc herniation and is able to give patients an effective and non-invasive option to relieve symptoms from pressure exhibited on the spinal joints and nerves, which causes severe back pain and or leg pain. The procedure, called Decompression, is quick, comfortable, and has minimal to no side effects in most patients.



Spinal Decompression works through reducing the pressure on spinal discs by a specific positioning of the body, which stretches the spine. Combined with regular chiropractic adjustments, the computerized decompression system allows the bulge or herniated disc to retract. The release of pressure off of the nerves allows them to heal because water, oxygen, and fluids can flow through the tissues. Dr. Giust customize treatment for each patient and patients remain completely clothed during the procedure.



Each treatment may last up to 30 minutes and some patients may require 18 to 24 treatments over the span of seven weeks. Along with conservative chiropractic adjustments, therapy may also require electrical muscle stimulation, and or deep tissue laser therapy before or after spinal decompression. By allowing the muscles in the back to contract or relax, the spine can be controlled more independently, which allows the spinal decompression to be even more effective because the muscles are not constricting the spine. All these outcomes are done with the intention of decompressing a compressed or bulging disc, reducing pain from stretched and fixated vertebral joints and most importantly reducing nerve irritation.



At Giust Chiropractic Care in Brookhaven, MS, patients are given the opportunity to obtain long-term good health. Dr. Giust and his caring team help patients with maintaining positive health using conservative treatment without drugs or surgery to restore spinal function and guiding our patient to a healthier lifestyle. Each builds on the other through positive reinforcement and rehabilitation. With Chiropractic care, Decompression and deep tissue Laser we are able to use technology to correct or improve severe conditions.



About Dr. Mark Giust (pronounced Just)

Dr. Giust has been helping people reach optimal wellness in the Brookhaven area for more than 20 years. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Dr. Giust earned his Doctor of Chiropractic from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City, MO in 1985. Before he opened his practice in Brookhaven (1995), he was the head staff Doctor at the Peavy Chiropractic Clinic in Hattiesburg, from 1986-1995. He is the now the Southeast district representative to the Mississippi Chiropractic Association. He is also a member of the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce.



For more information about Chiropractic treatment, Spinal Decompression or complete wellness, please visit www.drgiust.com.