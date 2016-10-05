Chiropractor in Carrboro, NC Provides Alternative Options to Help Patients with Chronic Conditions

Carrboro, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Coping with chronic conditions of all severities is challenging, but with chiropractic care from Dr. Neville's office, patients' symptoms can be alleviated. Chiropractic care is most often considered for relieving neck, back, and shoulder pain. Chiropractors are able to correct misalignments that cause pain in these areas through effective manual adjustment and this same technique can also help relieve many other symptoms. Dr. Neville has more than 20 years of experience in chiropractic and finds joy in being able to help patients achieve better health without standard medications.



Allergies, asthma, fibromyalgia, carpal tunnel, Bell 's palsy, and plantar fasciitis are common chronic conditions that have been proven to improve through chiropractic care. While traditional medication typically masks these symptoms, chiropractic manipulation is able to resolve issues at the source of the problem. By managing disorders from the source, patients can experience their lives as they should, with comfort and ease. At Neville Chiropractic, Dr. Neville and her staff are devoted to helping patients achieve this.



Patients with chronic conditions often have an identical circumstance attributed to their disorders. Commonly known as pinched nerves, which is caused by misalignment of the spine, this stress on the nervous system can affect the immune system and the nervous system. A compromised nervous and/or immune system exposes the symptoms, but through chiropractic care, patients can be well. Dr. Neville provides an evaluation and can generate a specific treatment plan based on the evaluation to help alleviate symptoms.



More and more patients are seeing Dr. Neville's office every day for chiropractic care. Patients choose chiropractic care because it is non-invasive and does not cause side effects associated with traditional medicine. Chiropractic care eases pain, detects problems such as scoliosis, helps alleviate symptoms at the source, treats injuries, and prevents surgery in some patients. Dr. Neville and her team enjoy helping patients achieve better comfort and welcome new patients to experience the transformation to optimal health.



About Dr. Wanda Neville

Dr. Wanda Neville has been serving patients in the Carborro/Chapel Hill area for more than 20 years. An undergraduate of Indiana University, Dr. Neville earned her chiropractic education and doctor of chiropractic from National College of Chiropractic in Illinois. She continues to serve residents in North Carolina and help them live a comfortable, pain-free lifestyle.



For more information about finding relief from chronic conditions, please visit www.nevillechiropractic.com.