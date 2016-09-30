Chiropractor in Everett, WA Celebrates 41 Years of Helping Patients Through Chiropractic Care

Everett, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --Excellence in chiropractic care is priority for Dr. James Merrick and his staff at Merrick Chiropractic Center in Everett, WA. He provides more than 40 years of knowledge and expertise to the residents of Everett and surrounding areas. He gives his patients superior treatment, education, and improved well being. Merrick Chiropractic Center offers more than just exceptional optimization of the spine and biomechanics--it is a comprehensive wellness center that gives patients alternatives to improved and healthy lifestyles.



From infants to the elderly, Dr. Merrick has worked with patients of all ages. Dr. Merrick is highly trained, providing more than four decades in the treatment of soft tissue injuries and abnormalities. Dr. Merrick understands the close connection the soft tissues have with the skeletal system and works to release each individual body's potential to naturally heal. Adjustments are a safe, natural, and noninvasive method that have proven to be effective, not by masking symptoms, but by utilizing touch and/or tools as part of a complete process to restore health.



Dr. Merrick understands that simply providing adjustments is only part of the process to help patients improve their comfort and health. He encompasses a complete wellness center with seven different adjunctive therapies including specific exercises, stretches, education, nutritional counseling, and more. All methods are efficient and specific to each individual, and successfully give patients relief from neuro-musculoskeletal disorders.



Chiropractic care helps maintain comfort and prevent problems of the spine through periodic visits, just as visiting the dentist helps to maintain dental health through regular visits. Dr. Merrick recommends his patients return for periodic spinal care to ensure a lifelong healthy spine. He has helped many patients overcome acute problems and has helped them maintain their neuro-musculoskeletal health. Merrick Chiropractic Center proudly serves the Everett community and always welcomes new patients to experience the great health they provide.



About Dr. James Merrick

A graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in 1975, Dr. Merrick earned his undergraduate degree from Everett Community College in 1968 and a high school diploma from Everett High School in 1965. He has owned and operated Merrick Chiropractic Center since 1976. Dr. Merrick is a national board certified chiropractor, board eligible for the American Board of Chiropractic Orthopedists, and a member of the International Chiropractic Association.



For more information about Dr. Merrick and Merrick Chiropractic Center, please visit www.merrickchiro.com.