Chiropractor in Lansing, MI Offers Workshops to Educate the Public About Achieving Better Health

Chiropractor Dr. Charles Roost and his associates at Delta Chiropractic Center are offering workshops to groups of up to 120 people in the Lansing area about four different health topics. The topics include the reservoir for better health, the six laws of better health, exploring the impacts of stress, and goal structuring. The staff at Delta Chiropractic has written books about these topics and now offers classes as another option to help people transform their lives to optimal health. People who have attended their workshops are providing excellent feedback and excitement about the insight they gained about how to improve their health.



In each workshop, the staff explores the six basic areas of good health and how living longer is possible through consistent small changes. They also teach their six laws of achieving better health and how to easily implement those laws into daily life. Because stress is a significant factor that attributes to poor health, Dr. Roost and his team teach residents how to manage their chemical makeup, which can alleviate stress and help to avoid detrimental effects to the body. The last topic Delta Chiropractic workshops explores is goal setting and making goals met a part of one's subconscious effort.



The goal at Delta Chiropractic Center is to help their patients achieve optimal wellness without degeneration. Their philosophy is that in order for someone to reach complete health, he/she must also commit to the entire integration of structure, chemical, and neurological natures of the human body. Each of these factors can positively or negatively affect each other, which is why Dr. Roost educates people about these areas. Through nutritional evaluation, medical massage, and spinal manipulation, Dr. Roost is transforming people's lives every day.



Dr. Roost offers free health screenings to new patients in the Lansing area. The screening has a 10-point focus that indicates where the patient is in need of emphasis. Each patient is given a specific wellness plan, but there is no obligation. He then develops a plan that helps to balance the three factors of structure, chemical, and neurological elements of health. By balancing these areas, each individual gains a path to improved health.



About Dr. Charles Roost

A native of Michigan, Dr. Roost returned to his home state after completing his post-doctorate at Palmer College of Chiropractic. In 1981, he opened his chiropractic office in Lansing. Since it has opened, Delta Chiropractic Center has become one of the area's leading chiropractic centers. Dr. Roost is certified and has fellowships from the University of Michigan, the American Academy of Spinal Biomechanical engineering, and the Michigan Chiropractic Council.



For more information about Dr. Roost, health workshops, optimal wellness, or any of the services provided by Delta Chiropractic Center, please visit http://www.lansingchiropractor.org.