Chiropractor in Meridian, ID Helps Patients Improve Health Through Chiropractic Care and Wellness Training

Meridian, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2017 --Alpine Cottage in Meridian, ID provides patients with care and knowledge to get back to better health. A complete system Dr. Whalen follows is the, "Alpine Cottage Chiropractic Whole Body Restoration Program." He is helping patients turn their lives around every day by improving sleep patterns, mobility, pain management, nutrition deficiencies, and more. The Body Restoration Program is all encompassing and specific to each individual. Dr. Whalen provides a free consultation to help each person design a plan to achieve optimal wellness.



The consultation with Dr. Whalen allows him to design a therapy plan that may include chiropractic adjustments, exercises, and/or dietary recommendations. The knowledge and training provided in the body restoration system is an alternative to traditional medicine. While modern medicine can assist in healing some ailments, chiropractic care helps to eliminate problems in the nervous system, which is the source of many health complications. Dr. Whalen provides nutritional education to help each individual's body and nutritional deficiencies. As part of continued healing, the neuromusculoskeletal subsystems possess differing needs to maintain functionality and through nutrition, proper exercise, and chiropractic adjustments, those needs may be met and in turn make the body well again.



Subluxations (misaligned vertebrae), for example, interfere with the nervous system by causing nerves to become pinched, which causes muscles to overcompensate for the pinched nerve, creating tension and strain. This results in a lot of pain and many other symptoms such as chronic pain, joint pain, headaches, neck pain, arthritis, blood pressure and asthma. These and many other symptoms and resulting conditions can be attributed to a misaligned spine. Dr. Whalen is an experienced chiropractor and uses the natural and safe total body restoration method to adjust the spine, sending the body on a path to recovery and, over time, the body begins to heal itself.



About Dr. John Whalen

Dr. John Whalen graduated from Western States Chiropractic College, magna cum laude (1981). He has more than 35 years of experience in chiropractic and total body wellness and care. He is a diplomate of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and has a variety of interests in his practice including chiropractic for seniors and infants. To date, he and his associates have helped more than 1500 patients in the Meridian, ID area.



For more information about pain management, weight loss, and nutrition, please visit www.alpinecottage.org.