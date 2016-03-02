Chiropractor in Meridian, ID Offers 7-Step Pain-Free Diagnosis for Local Patients

Meridian, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2016 --Dr. John Whalen and Dr. Joshua Stroh of Alpine Cottage Chiropractic in Meridian, ID are helping local patients find solutions to their pain and health ailments by using a 7-step pain-free diagnosis process. This comprehensive process examines all elements of the patient's health and wellbeing to accurately diagnose the source of any pain, discomfort, or dysfunction.



This 7-step pain-free diagnosis is a unique process that includes a visual examination, a motion awareness test, a full range of motion test, neurological tests, orthopedic tests, joint tests, and health history tests. Using this comprehensive diagnosis, Dr. Whalen and Dr. Stroh are able to create customized treatment plans based on sound chiropractic principles to help patients return to health using natural, drug-free, and non-invasive methods.



Chiropractic differs from traditional medical treatment in that its principles seek to treat the root cause of health ailments due to mechanical disorders of the musculoskeletal system rather than just treating the symptom of those problems with prescription drugs or invasive surgeries. Chiropractic medicine incorporates elements of manual adjustments of the spine and musculoskeletal system along with massage therapy, physical therapy, and other non-invasive techniques to promote the body's ability to heal itself.



As experienced chiropractors, Dr. Whalen and Dr. Stroh help patients in Meridian, ID find relief from a variety of conditions including back pain, joint pain, neck pain, ongoing headaches, ear infections, arthritis, and even health ailments like asthma, high blood pressure, and more. Best of all, chiropractic treatments do this without requiring the use of prescription drugs that come with heavy side effects and can be highly addictive.



For a limited time, Alpine Cottage Chiropractic is offering new patients a $75 coupon to be used toward an initial exam or 7-step diagnosis. New patients can simply enter their name and email address to receive this coupon in their inbox.



About Alpine Cottage Chiropractic

Alpine Cottage Chiropractic was founded by Dr. John Whalen who has more than three decades of experience as a chiropractic professional. He is a graduate of Western States Chiropractic College and is a diplomate of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. Dr. Joshua Stroh joined Alpine Cottage Chiropractic in 2013 after practicing for several years in both northern California and Boise. He has personally treated more than 1,500 patients.



To learn more about alpine Cottage Chiropractic in Meridian, ID and the services they offer for local patients, please visit www.AlpineCottage.org.